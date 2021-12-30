Master list of Dallas restaurants hosting 2022 New Year's Day brunch

New Year's feels a little easier to handle in 2021. With New Year's Eve falling on a Friday and New Year's Day falling on a Saturday, there's plenty of cushion to celebrate, recover, and you even get an extra weekend day (Sunday) to recover from your recovery.

With both Saturday and Sunday open, you can anticipate the brunchiest weekend of all. What better way to start 2022.

These restaurants around Dallas are ready with benedicts and pancakes, buffets and bloody Marys, and even black-eyed peas.

(And if you're looking for places to go New Year's Eve, that list is here.)

Here's who's open for celebratory dining on New Year's Day:

Al Biernat's. Open for dinner with ribeye, lobster tails, salads, and vegan options including portabella enchiladas and Al’s Bowl with brown rice, black beans, and veggies. 5-10 pm. Oak Lawn 214-209-2201, or North Dallas 972-239-3400.

Blue Mesa. New Year's brunch mega buffet features brisket, red chile salmon, glazed ham, omelets, migas, huevos rancheros, Belgian waffles & fried chicken, biscuits & gravy, street taco bar, enchiladas, Adobe Pie, black-eyed peas, Chimayo corn, sweet corn cake, mac & cheese, and a dessert bar with cobblers, flan, brownies, and cookies. 10 am-3 pm. $28. Walk-ins welcome, reservations recommended. Addison 972-934-0165, Fort Worth 817-332-6372, Plano 214-387-4407.

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas. Recovery brunch includes pastries, tacos, brisket hash, NY strip & eggs, Cuban Monte Cristo, and peanut-butter banana pancakes. 8 am-2 pm. Reserve via Open Table or by calling 469-436-7150.

Dakota's Steakhouse. Regular menu plus Imperial White Sturgeon Caviar ($175 for 1 ounce), Winter Black Truffles ($30 for 6 grams), and White Alba Truffles ($165 for 6 grams). 5-10 pm. 214-740-4001.

Fearing's. Brunch both Saturday and Sunday with biscuits, beignets, pancakes, migas, fried chicken, benedicts, filet mignon with avocado toast, and banana pudding. 11 am-2 pm. 214-922-4848.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden. Texas-inspired restaurant at the AT&T Discovery District has a spacious patio and a New Year’s Day brunch it's serving from 10:30 am-4 pm. Stay all day, why don't you. Reserve at resy.com/cities/dfw/jaxon-texas-kitchen-and-beer-garden. 214-838-1422.

Law at Four Seasons in Las Colinas. Hangover Brunch features an enhanced holiday breakfast buffet and Bloody Mary bar with live entertainment. $72, includes two mimosas or bloody Marys. A la carte menu available for children under 12. 972-717-2420.

Lochland's Food and Spirits. Annual New Year's Day Hangover Brunch includes full brunch menu with hummus, cheese fries, benedicts, hash & eggs, migas, biscuits with sausage or chicken, burgers, and lox & bagel, plus complimentary black eyed peas, ranch waters, frozen palomas, mimosas, and bloody Marys. 10 am-3 pm. 469-677-0174.

Scout at the Statler. Brew & Bowl package for $125 includes a bowling lane for up to four bowlers for two hours, two buckets of beer, and 20 wings. Happy Hour pricing will be in effect all day: $4 wells, pints, and select wines by the glass, and $19.56 pitchers of beer. 469-320-8993.

Sloane's Corner. New Year’s Day three-course brunch features two appetizers for the table, entrée options including Maine Lobster Frittata and Lemon Curd Ricotta Pancakes, shared dessert bites, along with a cocktail bar with options such as Mimosa, Sloane’s Bellini and Bloody Mary. 10:30 am-3 pm. $42.

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse. Open 11 am-10:30 pm with regular churrasco experience featuring 12 cuts of meat, sides, salads, and desserts, plus special pork chop. $50.