Master list of Dallas restaurants and bars celebrating New Year's Eve 2021

As New Year's nears, we are seeing some crazy times. On the one hand, people are lining up for COVID-19 tests. On the other hand, the volume of partying seems to be unmatched.

For example, this list of New Year's Eve celebrations at Dallas restaurants is not only packed with options, some of them are already starting to sell out. We're taking the plunge, we're diving in, we are going for it, man.

These Dallas restaurants are hosting New Year's Eve events (and this list offers non-restaurant-related New Year's Eve celebrations):

Al Biernat's. Three seatings with full dinner menu begin at 5 pm and end at 10 pm. Last seating comes with party hats, tiaras, noisemakers, and complimentary champagne at midnight, with party until 2 am. Oak Lawn 214-209-2201, or North Dallas 972-239-3400.

Bulla Gastrobar. Special once-a-year four-course menu includes choices from tuna tartare, manchego & serrano, salmon carpaccio or ham croquettes, cannelloni, montaditos, sautéed garlic shrimp, steak, truffle carbonara, arroz caldoso, churros con chocolate, flan de coco, or cheesecake. 5 pm-12 am, with champagne toast midnight. $65. 972-805-4590.

City Hall Bistro. Restaurant at Adolphus Hotel is doing three-course meal with choices from butternut squash bisque, watercress & endive salad, wild sturgeon en croute, delicata squash al forno, prime rib, celery root mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, Texas pumpkin risotto, maple glazed baby carrots, chocolate cake, or warm pear frangipane tart. 5-10 pm. $65. 214-333-2234.

City Works - Frisco. Roaring New Year's Eve celebration that’s greater than Gatsby includes music, passed hors d'oeuvres, midnight champagne toast, photo booth, bottles of champagne for $20.22. 9 pm-1 am. $75-$90. Reserve online.

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas. Three seatings to choose from with multi-course dinners include three-course menu at 5 pm, four-course menu at 7 pm, or seven-course menu at 9:30 pm, with champagne toast and DJs, from 5 pm-1 am. Reserve via Open Table or by calling 469-436-7150.

Copper & Steel Table and Bar. Three-course menu at Hyatt Regency Frisco restaurant features ribeye with garlic mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, and red wine demi-glaze; superfood salad with kale, quinoa, blueberries, edamame, dried cranberries, pecans, and maple vinaigrette; and flourless chocolate cake. $60. 4-11 pm. 469-598-1235.

Dakota's Steakhouse. Regular menu plus Imperial White Sturgeon Caviar ($175 for 1 ounce), Winter Black Truffles ($30 for 6 grams), and White Alba Truffles ($165 for 6 grams). 11 am-10 pm. 214-740-4001.

Davio's The Colony. Four-course menu created by executive chef Brad Albers includes burrata with prosciutto & poached pears, tagliatelle with scallops & butternut squash, filet mignon with shrimp & black truffle potatoes, and chocolate truffle cake. $95. Regular menu also available. 4 pm-12 am. For reservations, call 469-772-4810 or reserve at www.davios.com/thecolony.

Dragonfly at Hotel ZaZa. Four-course holiday menu includes choices from salmon carpaccio, pork belly banh mi, lobster bisque, winter salad, surf & turf, sea bass, champagne & strawberries, and citrus panna cotta. $125. 5 pm-12 am. 214-550-9500.

Drey Hotel. Party at Village hotel with four-hour open bar, champagne toast, and midnight breakfast buffet from 12-1 am. $130 (or $100 for Village residents). 9 pm-1 am. Reserve online. 469-659-6374.

Eddie V's. Glamorous evening includes complimentary glass of bubbly, party favors, live music, and dinner with choices from oysters, shellfish tower, lobster tacos, and more. Reserve online or call 214-890-1500.

Ellie's Restaurant & Lounge. Special a la carte menu includes duck confit tostada, shrimp dumplings, Texas Wagyu tenderloin with parsnip puree, striped bass, and champagne float with honey-lavender ice cream and macaron. Lounge menu also available. 5-11 pm. Reserve online or call 972-629-0924.

The Exchange. Food hall in the AT&T Discovery District is hosting two New Year's Eve packages including a tasting on the first floor from 8 pm-1 am featuring 13 chefs/kitchens, 2 drinks, DJ, photo wall, and balloon drop at midnight with complimentary champagne for $95. Elevated package for 21+ is on The Second Floor at The Exchange from 8 pm–1 am with open premium bar and champagne bar from Hard Shake, passed apps, and premium food stations from Ichi Ni San and Ounce with caviar, sushi, yakitori, seafood, carving station, DJ, photo wall, and balloon drop at midnight with a champagne toast. Guests are encouraged to wear black, white, and gold. $295. Reserve online.

Fearing's Restaurant. Four-course menu includes choices from Russian golden osetra on potato blinis, lobster bisque, scallops, surf & turf carpaccio, pheasant ballotine, turbot & crab leg, lamb chops, butter-poached lobster, beef Wellington, and dessert trio. $250, includes glass of champagne. Live entertainment from 8 pm-12 am by Danni & Kris, doing throwback music from Christina Aguilera, Brittany Spears, and other 90's hits. DJ LucyLou will play from 12-2 am. 214-922-4848.

Four Seasons at Las Colinas. Six-course menu features wild mushroom duxelle tartlet, Akaushi beef tartare, beet carpaccio, acorn squash bisque, turducken, beef cheek, halibut, plant-based coquilles, bitter chocolate champagne sphere made of chocolate cake, candied hazelnut, and milk chocolate chantilly. Live acoustic music and complimentary glass of champagne. $135. Wine pairings for $60. 5:30-11 pm. 972-717-2499.

Georgie by Curtis Stone. Festive two-course menu by chef Christian Dortch includes choices from tagliatelle pasta, bone marrow with charred bread, winter salad, bouillabaisse, duck, Spanish turbot, saffron cavatelli, filet mignon with oxtail jus, tomahawk ribeye, ice cream trio, or miso creme brulee. $130. 469-466-8263.

Gorji. Four-course menu with complimentary glass of champagne and choice of scallops, tenderloin, smoked salmon, baby greens salad, Romaine & kale Caesar, petite tenderloin, cod & shrimp, lamb & quail, pork chop, spinach lasagna, chocolate cake. 6-10 pm. $159. 972-503-7080.

Harlowe MXM. Rooftop party includes DJs, food & drink specials, and a midnight champagne toast. Full menu is available plus a dozen oysters with a bottle of champagne for $60, and a prime filet with Bearnaise, lobster, and asparagus for $48. Special cocktails include Crown Apple Smash for $12 and El Diablo for $12. 1 pm-1 am. $5 cover fee, no reservations. 214-624-3310.

The Henry. Rooftop party on St. Henry's Winter Wonderland includes hors d'oeuvres all night and champagne toast at midnight. 9 pm-1 am. $50. Reserve online or call 469-520-1084.

Kona Grill. Full menu plus specials including tuna tartare, goat cheese & date salad, miso beef short ribs, filet with lobster cream, and surf & turf. Live DJ, champagne toast at midnight. 11 am-12 am. 214-945-2500.

Meridian. Five-course menu includes choices from laminated brioche or kanelboller, cured swordfish belly, wood-fire-grilled cabbage with shiitake mushrooms, potato gnocchi, maitake & broccoli di cicco lasagna, scallops moqueca, Wagyu short rib, citrus cake, plus complimentary glass of champagne. $195, add $75 for wine pairing or $125 for Reserve wine pairing. 4:30-11 pm. Reserve online.

Monarch / Kessaku. Live music by Mad Men Swing Band and DJ Flip, five-hour premium open bar, champagne tasting, caviar, raw bar, sushi, and carving stations. Must be 21+. $500 plus $10 parking. 8 pm-1 am. Reserve online or call 214-945-2222.

Ocean Prime Dallas. Special sea bass & lobster risotto entrée with red pepper cream and fennel herb salad, $66. Plus additional chef features, including appetizer, entrée, dessert, and cocktail. 3 pm-12 am. 214-965-0440.

Pegasus City Brewery. Roaring '20s theme includes live music from the David Washburn Jazz Band, light bites, beers, 375 ml split bottle of Century Gold Barley Champs for midnight toast, NYE specialty coupe glass, beer cocktails & samplings, photo booth, and swag bags. Guests are encouraged to don 1920s-era attire; prizes will be awarded. $65. Reserve online. 972-366-7722.

Perry's Steakhouse. Three-course menu with choice of soup or salad, entrée, and dessert. $75 from 10:30 am-5:30 pm, $85 from 5:45 pm-12 am. Reserve online or call 214-855-5151.

Punch Bowl Social. Open 11 am-2 am with menu of shareable dishes, ping pong, foosball, vintage arcade games, shareable dishes, and late-night menu. Party with DJ starts at 10 pm, with a $20 cover and midnight champagne toast. 469-607-6880.

Rye. Seven-course tasting menu features dishes from around the world including Chinese noodles, Wagyu, and Basque burnt cheesecake. $125. Seatings are available from 4-5:30 pm and 8:45-10 pm (the rest are sold out). Reserve online.

Sloane's Corner. Four-course menu comes with two special champagne cocktails and champagne toast at midnight. Choices include honeynut squash soup, arugula salad, tuna crudo, crab bucatino, black truffle risotto, sea bass, paella, filet mignon au poivre, pork tomahawk with white sheet potato, gold chocolate bar, warm olive cake, or hibiscus baked Alaska. $125. 5-11 pm.

Terra at Eataly. Signature cocktails, celebratory bites, live DJ, and open bar. 9 pm-1 am. Reserve online or call 469-759-2800.

Texas Ale Project. Party with a dozen TAP beers and seltzers including special tapping of Mango Lime Pantera, On Thin Ice 2020, and Oaty McOatface, plus views of the fireworks downtown and live music by The Break. 3 pm-12 am. $15 entry, plus $16 for tamales, elotes, chips, salsa, & queso. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill. Three-course menu with choice of entree, starter, dessert, and glass of wine includes choices from pork tenderloin, salmon, ribeye, Caesar or house salad, beer cheese soup, whiskey Bing cherry bread pudding, deep dish chocolate porter brownie, or whiskey apple crumble. Wine options include Prosecco, Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay, Underwood Rosé, or Caymus Conundrum Red Blend. $40-$65. 4-11:30 pm. Irving Music Factory 496-0400, or Euless 817-283-9000.

Truluck's. Four-course menu includes choices from stone crab claws, shrimp cocktail, crab cake, crab & shrimp Napoleon, lobster bisque, Caesar salad, Sonoma greens salad with pecans & goat cheese, wedge salad, scallops, sea bass with crab fried rice, chateaubriand, salmon with asparagus, Dutch hiramasa, lobster tail, sesame-crusted tuna, Prime ribeye, carrot cake, chocolate malt cake with chocolate malt icing, Key lime pie, and baked Alaska. Plus half bottle of Gloria Ferrer Rose to take home. $175. Reservations secured with credit card, must cancel 24 hours in advance. 4-11 pm. Uptown 214-220-2401, Southlake 817-912-0500.

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse. Open 11 am-10:30 pm with regular churrasco experience featuring 12 cuts of meat, sides, salads, and desserts, plus special pork chop. $50.

Upside. Rooftop restaurant at Canopy Hotel Dallas Uptown features DJ Michael Jerome, skyline views, and champagne toast. Menu of bites to order includes deviled eggs, meatballs, and charcuterie. Standing room is first come first serve; tables can be reserved via email: private.events.upside@gmail.com. $25 cover fee after 9 pm. 214-522-2929.

Yard House. Celebration fit for beer lovers includes complimentary flute of new house brew Give ‘Em Helles, a traditional German pale lager beer. Menu includes poke nachos, street tacos, USDA prime burgers, seafood, and steak. 11 am-12:30 am. Addison 972-716-4004, Las Colinas 214-496-0151.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. Three-course meal features choices from antelope carpaccio, shrimp & grits, venison tamale, buffalo filet mignon, 44 Farms prime New York strip, chicken fried lobster, wild game mixed grill, Beyond Meat Kofta, Beyond Meat chopped steak, créme brulée, chocolate torte, or bread pudding with Jack Daniels créme anglaise. Three seatings: 5-6:30 pm $85, 7-8:30 pm $100, 9-11 pm $90. 214-744-3287.

Uchi. Omakase dinner with 8-10 courses including otoro, A5 wagyu, caviar, and white truffle. $400 for two. 4-11 pm. 214-855-1354.

Uchiba. Omakase dinner with 8-10 courses including oysters, crab, and black truffle. $200 for two. 5-11 pm. 214-855-1354.