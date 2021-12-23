The 12 best ways to celebrate New Year's Eve around Dallas-Fort Worth

Somehow, we have made it to the end of another challenging year. New Year's Eve in Dallas-Fort Worth always includes a nice variety of events, letting kids and adults alike let loose, let go of the past year, and let out a yell during the countdown to midnight. Below are some of the best options to bring in 2022 in style.

(Our lists of restaurants that will open their doors for New Year's Eve dining and New Year's Day brunch are coming soon.)

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

The Dallas Arboretum will give kids a fun New Year's Eve option with their Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. Guests can enjoy the excitement of the celebration without staying up till midnight with a Noon Year’s Eve ball drop and winter STEM activities.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark presents Epic Family New Year

The Epic Waters Crew will be sending off 2021 and ringing in 2022 with Epic Family New Year. The event at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie will feature circus and aerial performances, hula dancing, interactive games, and more. There will also be a special Hawaiian themed dinner, including a pig on a spit, pulled pork sliders, baby back ribs, coconut shrimp, and mini pineapple upside down cupcakes.

The Exchange presents 2022 New Year's Eve Celebration

The Exchange, the new food hall in the AT&T Discovery District, will present a New Year’s Eve tasting package. Admission includes tastings from 13 different chefs/kitchens, two drink tickets, a DJ and photo wall, and balloon drop at midnight with complimentary champagne. Vendors include Revolver Taco, Rise N Thyme, Zalat Slices, Monkey King Noodle Co., and more. The district will also host a free outdoor party on the plaza, featuring musical performances, a live countdown on the media wall, a photo booth, aerialists, and party favors for the first 500 guests.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents New Year's Eve

The Dallas Symphony’s tribute to the Viennese tradition returns to Meyerson Symphony Center. The audience can toast the New Year with lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. They can then stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party.

Dave & Buster's presents New Year's Eve Party

Dave & Buster’s will welcome DJ Earworm as the headliner of their New Year's Eve Party in the all new Spotlight Lounge at the Dallas location. Every ticket will also include a $20 Power Card for guests to enjoy on all the games on the midway, and the latest Virtual Reality experience will be set to free play all night. Chef-curated menu items will be available to order and the bar will be running happy hour drink special pricing all night. Guests are encouraged to dress up, as there will also be roaming photographers and costumed characters to pose with, plus casino gaming, a music video dance party, and more.

Irving Cares presents New Year's Eve Party

Irving Cares will present their inaugural New Year's Eve Party, a signature event to ring in the new year. There will be cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music provided by Ricki Derek and his 16-piece band, followed by current hits played by DJ Melodies & Memories and a champagne toast as Irving celebrates the arrival of 2022 at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.

Legacy Hall presents New Year’s Eve Cabaret Soirée

Legacy Hall in Plano is ringing in 2022 with a New Year’s Eve Cabaret Soirée, complete with live music, a balloon drop at midnight, a champagne toast, and more. Live 90 will play music throughout the evening while guests can enjoy mixes by DJ Yuna and DJ Cantu on the second and third floors. Legacy Hall’s three floors will all have something exciting for attendees, such as can-can dancers, photo opps, and a cirque performer. Craft cocktails will be available for purchase at multiple bars, and 20 eateries will be serving up delicious bites. All guests must purchase a ticket or make a table reservation to attend the event.

Four Day Weekend New Year's Eve Party

People on both sides of Dallas-Fort Worth can enjoy Four Day Weekend's end-of-the-year show. Both the Dallas and Fort Worth events will feature the hilarious interactive comedy show, a cocktail-style dinner catered by Reata, a ticket to a future Four Day Weekend performance, champagne toast, and party favors.

The Statler presents New Year’s Eve Black & White Party

The Statler's New Year’s Eve Party will be a re-creation of Truman Capote’s legendary 1966 "Party of the Century." In addition to complimentary Champagne at midnight and hors d’oeuvres, there will be a full casino experience. Each guest will receive $10,000 worth of casino chips to play the night away. Tickets can be purchased individually or by tables of either 4 or 8 people and include bottle service, party favors, and more.

ArtPark presents New Year's Eve Celebration

ArtPark, the beer garden and restaurant at Trinity Groves, features green turf, lawn games, and drinks poured from shipping container bars. Ticket holders for their New Year's Eve party get access to a VIP area stocked with food, desserts, and special cocktails. Tickets include all food and drinks, and a goodie bag filled with ArtPark swag. As a bonus, guests will have the perfect vantage point to enjoy...

Reunion Tower presents Over the Top NYE

The sixth annual Over The Top NYE fireworks show will feature a new element, a 225-drone light show that will join the 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259 LED lights that promise to make the 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular the most memorable one since it first started lighting up the Dallas skyline in 2016. There is no on-site viewing at Reunion Tower. Residents are encouraged to watch the show from other nearby viewing locations. NBC 5 will broadcast the show starting at 11:30 pm.