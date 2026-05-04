Global flavors
Upscale Caribbean fusion restaurant Arôme puts McKinney on island time
A new fine-dining destination with global inspiration and Caribbean roots is bringing island flavor to McKinney: Called Arôme Caribbean Fusion & Lounge, it is located in the Adriatica complex at 6815 Virginia Pkwy., Ste. 300.
The space formerly housed Dhamaka Premium Indian Kitchen & Lounge, and before that, Silk Road Thai Cuisine.
Arôme is from Sophia Adisson, a Haitian-born project manager who moved to the U.S. for school over two decades ago and has lived in Dallas since 2015. Adisson learned the craft of soulful cooking from her family in Haiti, and specifically from her mother, who owned several restaurants there.
“Growing up, food and music — everything together — has been my everyday life, surrounded by that energy,” Adisson says. “I like to gather people around and have fun.”
While her Caribbean heritage shines through the menu, Adisson explains that her goal with Arôme (which translates to "aroma") is to cater to everyone, noting that her cuisine is inspired by multiple countries. This results in a dynamic menu with a wide range of offerings, from steak and jerk chicken to chicken and waffles, hamburgers, healthy bowls, tacos, and even poutine.
Signature dishes include:
- Queue de bœuf: Slow-braised oxtail in a rich, aromatic gravy with tender potatoes and glazed baby carrots.
- Tassot cabrit: Tender fried goat, Caribbean-spiced and golden-crisp, served with plantains and aromatic rice.
- Porc effiloché au barbecue: Slow-smoked pulled pork, topped with tangy BBQ sauce and crisp slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
- Whole Red Snapper: Fresh whole red snapper rubbed with Caribbean spices, fried, and served with plantains, rice, mango salsa, vegetables, and spicy sauce.
This slow-braised staple represents the soulful, meticulous craft learned by Sophia Adisson from her family in Haiti.Photo courtesy of Arôme.
Entrees range from $25 to $50, while sandwiches, tacos, healthy bowls, and salads are in the $20 to $30 range. Lunch specials feature a similar but streamlined menu with options from $10 to $18, including several vegan choices for both lunch and dinner.
On Saturday and Sunday, Arôme offers a brunch menu from 11 am-3 pm. Highlights include rhum banana French toast, egg sandwiches, fish and chips, shrimp and grits, and steak and eggs.
While the restaurant awaits their liquor license to operate the full bar, customers are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
Arôme’s hamburger is presented with fine-dining finesse.Photo courtesy of Arôme.
The 3,000-square-foot space seats approximately 140 guests indoors and features a large patio with a hookah bar for an additional 100 diners. The lively setting evokes island-inspired energy, with velvet teal chairs and bright orange bar stools.
“I wanted to provide a space for the diverse community of McKinney to enjoy, no matter where you come from. You can come to my restaurant and feel at home,” Adisson says.
The restaurant is open from 11 am-8 pm Sunday, 11 am-9 pm Monday-Thursday, remaining open until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. They feature Latin music on Thursday, a DJ with afrobeats and R&B music on Friday, and live music on Saturday.
And they are already planning events for the World Cup this summer, where they will have all games on big screens and celebrate Haiti’s return to the tournament after a 52-year absence.