Greek Salad News
Luxe NY Mediterranean restaurant Avra sets Dallas opening date
There's a date for a big, luxe new Mediterranean restaurant opening in Dallas: Avra Estiatorio, known for its Mediterranean cuisine and luxurious setting, is opening in Uptown at The Crescent, at 300 Crescent Ct #120, on September 19.
Co-owner and co-founder Nick Tsoulos says in a statement that "We’re proud to bring an exceptional dining experience to the heart of Dallas, where a stunning ambiance meets outstanding Greek cuisine. We believe our concept fills a gap in Dallas’ dining scene, and The Crescent was an easy choice given its commitment to excellence in every detail."
The menu features pristine seafood imported daily, fresh produce, and traditional Greek dishes. Guests can savor menu highlights such as the famous Avra Chips, crispy paper-thin sliced zucchini and eggplant, Whole Grilled Branzino, Prime Steaks, Lamb Chops, Greek Salad, and traditional dips.
Many of Avra’s recipes hail from Tsoulos and have been passed down in his family over generations. The concept emphasizes sourcing only the highest-quality ingredients, with most coming from artisanal producers in Greece and throughout the Mediterranean, as well as local purveyors. Avra’s extra virgin olive oil is hand-pressed at a family-owned farm in Greece’s Peloponnese, enhancing nearly every dish on the menu.
In an Avra signature, guests can select seafood from an ice fish display featuring in-season catches as part of the dining experience. The possibilities are Branzino, Red Snapper, Wild Dover Sole, and rare Mediterranean gems like Fagri (Red Porgy) - the “king of the Aegean” - firm Mediterranean white snapper and Lithrini (Pink Bream) - the “Greek pride” - from the white snapper family - a lean fish with delicate flavor.
Guests can choose to have their seafood grilled whole over charcoal, deboned, and finished with Avra’s signature Ladolemono sauce, or baked in salt. Raw preparations such as carpaccio and ceviche are also an option.
An extensive wine list will showcase Greek and international wine brands from to regions such as Burgundy, Bordeaux, Tuscany, and Napa. Cocktails include the Helios Heat with Creyente Mezcal, Diplomatico, and fresh spicy mango; The Santorini with Hendrick’s Gin, Crop Cucumber Vodka, basil, and Giffard Pamplemousse; and the Mykonos Breeze with Stoli, Velvet Falernum, Passionfruit, and Lemon.
Design by the Rockwell Group features a spacious dining room that reflects a modern yet timeless Greek aesthetic with natural stone, 300-year-old planters from Greece, light linen design elements and vibrant greenery throughout the space. Two patios and a variety of private dining spaces ideal for exclusive gatherings and events. A highlight is The Conservatory, an inviting glass café adorned with lush greenery, creating an oasis-like atmosphere for guests to enjoy.
At the heart of the restaurant is the opulent bar, serving as a vibrant social hub where guests can enjoy an exquisite selection of cocktails, wines, and spirits.