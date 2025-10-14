Coffee News
New Frisco coffee shop Beans and Bubbles aspires to Everest heights
A new coffee shop concept north of Dallas is ready to take you to Mount Everest: Called Beans and Bubbles, it's a chain-in-the-making that just debuted in September in Frisco 2552 Stonebrook Pkwy #202, serving coffee, boba tea, ice cream, yogurt, and baked goods. They'll follow quickly with a second location about to open in Melissa, at 3310 Sam Rayburn Hwy. #200.
The concept is from BaseCamp Group, a group of Nepalese natives who also own Frisco BaseCamp Restaurant and Bar, a unique Nepalese twist on a sports bar they opened in a center at 2552 Stonebrook Pkwy. #202 in March 2024, with Himalayan-style dishes like momo dumplings and mutton fried rice. They modestly call it "the best Nepalese restaurant in Frisco."
Coffee was a natural outgrowth, as it is one of their passions, says co-founder Suman Tamang. The Frisco shop is a dark and comfortable space, located next door to their BaseCamp sports bar.
“We've tried many coffeehouses in the DFW area but none matched the style of the coffee we grew up with in the Himalayan area," Tamang says. "Given the high altitudes, the texture and quality of the beans is different."
Their team is working to source beans grown in Nepal, which are exposed to cooler temperatures and a soil with higher mineral content, both of which are said to give the beans a more complex flavor. For now they are using beans from Colombia.
Their menu includes espresso drinks — cappucinnos, lattes, and the like— as well as specialty drinks such as
- 8848 Latte, named after the height of Mount Everest, with Himalayan salt
- B&B, with brown sugar
- Boudha Bliss, an espresso flavored with mocha and coconut
- Dulce Maya, like an espresso and a dulce de leche combined
Iced drinks include frappes in flavors such as pumpkin, strawberry, caramel, Oreo, vanilla and KitKat. All of their drinks are made with reduced-fat milk and are lower on sugar, with less syrup.
They also serve bubble tea, yogurt, smoothies and ice cream. They get their baked goods from Ollio Patisserie, including croissants, muffins, pop tarts, macarons, and cookies.
"In Nepal coffee is a part of our lives, we have to drink it to make our body warm in high altitudes, and we drink it many times a day," Tamang says. “We try to cater to the people that will like good coffee, not fast coffee — we want people to enjoy."