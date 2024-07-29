This week in gluttony
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
August arrives this week, but “end of summer” events are already popping up around town. Two this week include a beer pairing dinner and an after-hours tasting soiree. But it’s still watermelon season, and one local farmers market will celebrate with a festival commemorating the summer fruit. Wash it all down with an IPA at a brewery party by week’s end.
Thursday, August 1
Summer Soiree Beer Dinner at On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
The Lemmon Avenue brewery and restaurant will celebrate the end of summer with a beer pairing dinner featuring four courses paired with four pours – including a couple of fruited sours inspired by the season. Tickets are $80.75, plus tax, and the dinner begins at 7 pm.
Friday, August 2
Eataly After Hours: Notte Italiana
The gourmet Italian grocery at NorthPark Center invites guests to bid arrivederci to the season with an after-hours party. Tickets are $95 and include endless sips, late-night bites, and live entertainment. The party will run from 8 pm-midnight.
Saturday, August 3
Watermelon Day at the Dallas Farmers Market
The sixth annual event will feature a juicy day of watermelon-themed activities, including free samples of more than 15 different watermelon varieties, chef demos, a watermelon print-making workshop, face painting, live music, and local vendors. The festivities will run from 9 am-5 pm.
Mexican Brunch Festival with Teatro Café at Four Corners Brewing Company
The cultural arts-based coffee catering company will collab with Four Corners Brewing to host a Saturday brunch experience. Tickets include a latte flight, lesson on latte making, a drink ticket from Four Corners, and Mexican brunch entrée with a Mexican pastry. Tickets start at $48, or go VIP for $68 and get a bottled latte or cold brew to-go, along with an additional drink ticket and liquor sampler. The brunch runs from 11:30 am-1:30 pm.
3rd Annual IPA Fest at Tupps Brewery
The downtown McKinney brewery will share 15 different IPAs and hoppy beers during this Saturday night fete. The $30 ticket includes a glass and eight pours. The event begins at 6 pm with live music on the outdoor stage from 7:30-10:30 pm. Food service from the onsite Grain Room Kitchen will serve its full menu until 9 pm with a late-night menu from 9-11 pm.