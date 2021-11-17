High-tech shuffleboard bar from London opens in Dallas' Deep Ellum

A high-energy venue from London featuring a high-tech version of shuffleboard is making its Dallas debut. Called Electric Shuffle, it'll open at 2615 Elm St., a beautiful vintage building in Deep Ellum that was previously home to the Slaughterhouse Haunted House.

According to a release, it will open November 19.

This is not only their first location in Dallas, it's the first location in the U.S. and the first location outside of the United Kingdom. Many firsts.

Electric Shuffle promises to reimagine shuffleboard by rescuing it from the back of the bar, using proprietary technology, an energetic atmosphere, plus food & beverage offerings.

Shepherding Electric Shuffle into the States is USA CEO Gene Ball, formerly of Top Golf.

"After years of planning, we are thrilled to be opening America's first Electric Shuffle here in Deep Ellum,” Ball says. "From day one, we knew this neighborhood is where we wanted to launch the brand. With so much rich history, character and soul, we believe it is the perfect place to call home. Electric Shuffle offers an experience like no other where we want groups of friends to come and experience something they’ve never seen before."

Electric Shuffleboard uses technology and custom-built tables that allow up to 20 people at one time to play one of four in-house developed games, which they say produces a spirit of competition. Competitive talk moves to center stage as games are scored automatically and displayed on screen.

It's a social experience for group dates, reconnecting with friends, or company outings. Seven unique event spaces can handle groups from 20 to 500.

Food

Electric Shuffle will be open for lunch and dinner every day. The menu includes small plates, sharing platters, pizza paddles, local beer, bubbly spritzes, and cocktails, including large format "Sharing Trophy Cocktails."

A special brunch menu is served Saturday-Sunday from 10 am-3 pm, with dishes such as bacon jam breakfast pizza or The Ultimate Brunch Board with fruit, bacon, mini chicken & waffles, avocado toast, and assorted pastries. Every guest gets their own bottle of bubbly, served with an assortment of juices for mimosas. They'll also have live DJs. Brunch packages can be reserved for 4 to 20 people, at $50 a person.

A happy hour on weekdays from 3-6 pm has bottomless pizza, shuffleboard, and two drinks. Reservations can be made for 3 to 16 friends for $25 per person.