This week in gluttony
Mocktail party tops 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The unofficial start to fall is here, but Mother Nature is still in summer mode. Keep cool with a lesson on how to make refreshing mocktails led by a popular Dallas sister act mobile caterer. Or, make plans to sip fine wine atop a 49th floor downtown restaurant, take part in a spirits tasting with a distillery owner in McKinney, or indulge in a four-course tequila pairing dinner in Frisco.
Tuesday, September 8
Meridian’s Chef Collective: Chef Reilly Brown
Meridian's Chef Collective series continues with special guest Reilly Brown of Frenchie, who'll collab with Meridian exec-chef Eduardo Osorio for a multi-course menu. Highlights from the progression of seasonal dishes include citrus-cured red snapper with compressed watermelon, chawanmushi (Japanese egg custard) with caviar and grilled kombu oil, and Pacific halibut with scallop and truffle mousse. Reservations are $185 and seating times run from 5-8:30 pm.
Premium Wine and Pasta Pairing at Lone Star Winery
There are just a few seats left for this guided pasta pairing experience at historic downtown McKinney’s Lone Star Winery. Tickets are $49 and the tasting will run from 7-8:30 pm.
Saturday, September 12
Taste the List at Monarch
Discover Monarch’s award-winning wine list during this sip-and-stroll experience inside the 49th floor downtown Dallas restaurant. The $125 ticket price includes charcuterie and light bites and the event will run from 2:30-5 pm.
Aguas Chicas DFW Mocktail Party at Dallas Arboretum
Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with this garden party featuring an interactive mocktail-making experience. Learn to craft three vibrant alcohol-free libations, including the Pink Topo Mocktail, Spicy Cucumber Lemonade, and Melon Creamsicle. Class will be led by Aguas Chicas DFW and will run from 3-5 pm. Tickets are $79 or $69 for Arboretum members.
YaVe Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo
The Frisco location of the Tex-Mex chain will host a four-course tequila cocktail-pairing dinner featuring YaVe Tequila, which comes in jalapeño, coconut, and mango flavors, as well as blanco and reposado varieties. (YaVe is a play on the Spanish word llave, which means “key.”) Menu items include a mesclun greens and pistachio salad; sundried tomato chipotle soup; grouper with mustard cream sauce or veal chop with guajillo wild mushrooms; and a warm cookie topped with pumpkin ice cream. Guests will partake in a tequila flight during a reception at 7 pm, followed by the seated dinner at 7:30 pm. Reservations are $79.99.
Monday, September 14
Spirits Sensory at Lockwood Distilling Co.
Take a guided spirits tasting with Lockwood Distilling Co. owner Evan Batt. Participants will learn exercises used by the pros to evaluate spirits. The $45 ticket also includes a personal grazing board and discounts on bottles. The tasting will run from 6:30-8:30 pm at Lockwood’s McKinney location.