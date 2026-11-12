Where to Drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best happy hours for November
The November edition of Where to Drink, CultureMap's monthly column collating the best cocktails and happy hours across Dallas, has an excellent collection of happy hour offerings, nearly all brand new and available at some of the buzziest restaurants in DFW. That includes a glitzy Mediterranean restaurant, a casual-chic hangout in downtown Dallas, and even a happy hour with a Thai twist.
Here's where to drink in Dallas for November 2026:
Avra Dallas
Glitzy Mediterranean restaurant has introduced Avra Hour, featuring cocktails, wine, and Mediterranean bites at a nice price. Select cocktails are $15 including the Mykonos Breeze, Guava Kapnos, House Margarita, and Vodka Martini. Wines by the glass include Jeio Bisol Prosecco, Pazo das Bruxas Albariño, and Valravn Pinot Noir, all $15. Stella Artois Belgian Pilsner is $6. Food consists of savory bites for $12 such as Greek salad, ceviche, salmon tartare, pita with spreads (tzatziki, tarama, fava, and htipiti), lamb & beef skewers, and spanakopita — phyllo stuffed with spinach, feta, and leeks. Truffle fries are $10, and there's a $28 platter to share with skewers, spanakopita, saganaki cheese, olives, and crudités. Available Monday-Friday from 4-6 pm exclusively in the bar and lounge.
Casa Brasa
Latin American restaurant from chef Omar Flores has launched a happy hour that's available daily — not just weekdays! — from 2-6 pm with cocktails, wine, beer, and shareable bites. Cocktails run from $9-$13 and include the Spicy Shogun with Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila & Ferrand Yuzu; the Brasa Tropical with Coconut Rum, guava, pineapple, and amaretto; Mexican Martini with Qui Extra Añejo, naranja, olive juice, and orange juice; and the Violet Hour with Empress Gin, Lillet Rouge, elderflower, and rosé Champagne. House wines are $9 and beer is $6. Snacks range from $3 oysters to shrimp tempura, edamame, crispy rice with spicy tuna or salmon, pork al pastor sopes, salmon cucumber crunch hand roll, and flautitas for $8 to $14.
Docent Steak
Steakhouse serving Kobe beef and samurai art is the newest restaurant from Harwood Hospitality Group, and has now launched its inaugural happy hour, with food and drink specials served Monday-Thursday from 4-6 pm on the terrace and at The Gallery bar. Menu highlights include $3 oysters with Asian pear mignonette snow; Curator burger with HWD Texas wagyu for $10; spicy tuna crispy rice with Dynamite sauce and serrano for $8; Parmesan fries with truffle aioli and chives for $5; and Wagyu potstickers with citrus ponzu for $8. Frozen margaritas and all spritzes are $8.
The Hampton Social
Chicago-based concept, which opened a location in downtown Dallas in 2025, is most famous for its "Rosé All Day" theme, and they definitely have a thing for rosé, with a selection culled from around the world, spotlighted in a rotating "Rosé of the Day". But beyond the rose, they have an excellent happy hour, served Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm, featuring snacks and cocktails for $9. For November 2026, those include a Wagyu smashburger taco, chips and guacamole, Buffalo cauliflower with housemade ranch, glazed Brussels sprouts, and Parmesan skinny fries with truffle aioli. Drinks include a skinny margarita, martini, Golden Hour with bourbon and black tea, and Pearl Diver with rum and lychee pearls. Beers are $6 and wines are $9.
Thai Orchid
Venerable Addison restaurant, which has been serving authentic Thai food since 1999, just introduced their first happy hour which comes with a unique Thai twist. Called "Pad Thai Hour," it's a food and drink offering, available Monday-Friday from 5–6 pm, featuring their trademark pad Thai for $10, plus bottled beer priced at $5 to $6, and wine by the glass for $8 to $10. The deal is dine-in, and is available only in their bar area, first come, first served. Anyone in their right mind will surely add an order of their award-winning drunken noodles, and there's always their regular deal: Pad Thai Tuesday, wherein you buy one pad Thai and get a second for 50 percent off.