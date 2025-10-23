Chef News
Acclaimed Dallas chef debuts open-fire restaurant Casa Brasa
A new Dallas restaurant inspired by the open-fire grills and the artistry of the sushi counters of Latin America is ready to debut: Called Casa Brasa, it's from chef Omar Flores and the Marshi Family of Big Dill Hospitality, and will open at 8111 Preston Rd. across from Preston Center, in the Preston Commons center, taking over the former Nick & Sam's Grill space.
According to a release, it'll open on October 27, which is a Monday.
Big Dill Hospitality is a Dallas-based, multi-brand restaurant group creating concept-driven spaces where food, design and hospitality converge. Concepts throughout DFW include Even Coast, Muchacho Tex-Mex, Whistle Britches and the soon-to-open Maroma, located in the heart of the Dallas Design District.
Food
Prime cuts of beef and seafood are at the forefront of Casa Brasa’s menu, along with starters, soups, greens, tacos de la casa, sushi, sashimi, and specialty maki rolls.
The meat includes: Filets, Sakura Pork “Secreto”, “Delmonico” Prime Ribeye, Lumina Farms Double Cut Lamb Chops, Butterflied Branzino “Divorciado,” and a Black Hawk Farms Ribeye Tomahawk — cooked over white oak charcoal and mesquite wood and served with house sauces.
The fish includes: chilled oysters, Red Snapper Ceviche, and Haikkaidō Scallop Aguachile. The signature Casa Brasa Roll with snow crab, grilled jalapeño, asparagus, smoked daikon, chili mayo, topped with Wagyu beef, crispy leeks, and roasted piña salsa leads a list of specialty maki rolls, nigiri, and sashimi.
Flores and the Marshi family traveled extensively throughout Mexico, South America, Dubai, Europe, Miami and New York to study and perfect the live-fire techniques.
"Every curve, every texture, every material was chosen to radiate warmth and evoke connection," says Big Dill Hospitality CEO and co-founder Alec Marshi in a statement.
Decor
According to the release, Brasa evokes the rhythms, culture, and soul of South America. Music is immersive. Cocktails are theatrical. Refined plates are delivered with precision. The space features an open-fire grill, raw bar and sushi counter, private event spaces, and an "energetic" bar.
“Casa Brasa embodies everything we stand for; the fusion of passion, culture and precision," says COO Alexander Urrunaga. "From the flame to the flavor to the feeling you get when you walk through the door, every detail was crafted to make the ordinary extraordinary."