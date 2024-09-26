Indian Food News
Global Indian restaurant Bikanervala makes Texas debut in Irving
A unique Indian restaurant headquartered in Delhi has made its Texas debut: Called Bikanervala, it's a vegetarian restaurant chain with an intriguing history that just opened a location in Irving, in the MacArthur Park shopping center at 1080 W. LBJ Fwy. #110 in the Las Colinas area, where it's serving vegetarian Indo-Chinese and North Indian cuisine, including one-of-a-kind desserts.
The Irving location is from franchisee Abhishek Agrawal, who wanted to serve a booming local demand for Indian and vegetarian restaurants.
Irving is the fifth location to open in the U.S. The concept only recently made its U.S. debut, with three locations in New Jersey and a fourth that opened in Kansas in July.
They were originally founded in Delhi, India as a sweets shop, before the family expanded into restaurants. They still sell sweets under a snack food company called Bikano, and the restaurants carry that sweet legacy, with an extensive selection of desserts, many not found elsewhere.
The menu is entirely vegetarian, with Thali platters and all kinds of chaat snacks: samosas, momo dumplings, and vegetarian entrees like a cool tandoori platter featuring paneer in a tikka sauce with butter naan and lentils.
Desserts include treats like kulfi ice cream topped with exotic rose syrup, vermicelli, and jelly; chocolate Burfi, a kind of fudge; and khoya, a milk custard.
Prices are low: from $8 for a rice bowl to $16 for a platter. They also offer a selection of traditional drinks, such as masala tea, badam milk, and lassi, a chilled mango-flavored yogurt drink.
"Our signature drink is badam milk a milk filled with dry fruits," Agrawal says. "It has sliced almonds, pistachio, and the saffron flavor in the drink, and that's why it's yellowish in color. It's very unique."
The restaurant just opened and is already being met with huge lines and long waits, with natives of India eager to revisit favorite dishes. They're still in soft opening mode, so some hiccups are to be expected.
But fans are finding lots to like. "They have the best Delhi-style North Indian snacks & comfort food," said one satisfied customer. "They had an assortment of Indian sweets, taste unmatched! Definitely gave us a feel of home."