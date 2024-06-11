Seafood News
Seafood boil restaurant from the Northeast makes Texas debut in Carrollton
A seafood restaurant from Massachusetts has come to Texas with a location in Carrollton: Called Cap’t Loui, it's a seafood boil spot located at 4070 SH 121 #308, in a shopping center called The Collection that's also home to Leo’s Brunch House and a number of Korean restaurants.
Cap’t Loui specializes in seafood boils in a spicy red Cajun spice mix — a flavor profile more common in Louisiana than the Northeast. But the concept was founded in Stoneham, Massachusetts by owner Henry Kim, a native of Korea who was previously involved with the Bonchon Korean fried chicken chain. Cap't Loui has since opened locations in nine states including Alabama, Georgia, California, Nevada, New York, and New Jersey.
The signature dish is "the broiler," AKA the seafood boil, with choice of shellfish such as crab, lobster, shrimp, crawfish, clams, or mussels, by the pound or half-pound, and served in a bag with potatoes and corn.
Other menu options include oysters on the half-shell, wings, po'boys, fried seafood baskets, and fried chicken sandwiches, priced from $14 to $22. (The seafood boils are listed as "market price.) There are also sides such as French fries, sweet potato fries, garlic noodles, steamed rice, and garlic bread.
The Carrollton location is from husband-and-wife franchisees Danny and Hanna Rhee, who moved to Texas from California with a few years in the restaurant industry. They were inspired by Hanna's brother who had opened a few Cap't Loui locations, and wanted to bring something to their new home.
"Carrollton is a place where we go to eat a lot as a family. We enjoy it, and it's becoming a destination place for eating," Hanna says. “Our goal, our desire is not just to provide a place where people can come and eat but a place where people can build relationships. That's really our heart."
"We love to host people, and it came from that desire, wanting to provide an atmosphere that people enjoy and provide food that tastes good," she says.