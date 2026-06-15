Henderson Ave News
Cozy Western-chic bar Stay Darlin' rides onto Dallas' Henderson Ave
There's a distinctive new bar with a twang that just debuted on Dallas' Henderson Avenue: Called Stay Darlin', it's a Western-chic cocktail and wine bar, now open at 2929 N. Henderson Ave., in the space most famously occupied by Sissy's Southern Kitchen.
The new spot will feature a from-scratch cocktail program and shareable kitchen. It'll be open for dinner every night, starting as a cocktail bar but building into a lounge as the night goes on. Daytime weekend brunch will be added in July.
"Darlin’ is the unplanned night," says co-founder Brandon Luke in a statement. "The catch-up you’ve been meaning to have, the happy hour nobody planned, the late one you didn’t see coming — where the phone stays down and the conversation runs long. You come for a drink and stay for the way the night turns."
According to a release, Stay Darlin’ — or Darlin’ for short — is from a partnership between HattenLuke Hospitality Group, the Dallas-based company founded by Luke and his partner, chef Ron "RV" Van Hatten, whose other concepts include The Woolworth and Uno Mas Tex-Mex in downtown Dallas; and The A&B Effect, a Houston company led by managing partner Adonis Graham and bar chef Bronson Gutierrez, who've relocated here for Darlin', their first project in Dallas.
Luke previously installed a location of Uno Mas at this address; he also owned Smithy, a bar in the space next door. They've closed Smithy to focus on Stay Darlin'.
Cozy Western vignette at Stay Darlin'Photo courtesy of Stay Darlin'
Food & drink
The menu by Von Hatten, a former Corporate Chef at Landry’s, Inc. is centered on small plates built for sharing. Standouts include:
- duck fries finished in duck fat with truffle and pecorino
- steak bruschetta with Prime hanger steak
- Caesar, with everything from dressing to croutons made in-house
The bar program by Bronson Gutiérrez features sous-vide spirit infusions, house-made syrups, and fresh-pressed citrus. Nine signature cocktails include a dirty martini with house olive or pickle brine and choice of vodka or gin; espresso martini; and a chili margarita with spicy tamarindo.
They'll offer frozen and draft pours, Perrier-Jouët Brut pours by the glass, Coors Banquet, Shiner Bock, and Texas beers.
The space
The venue has seating for 112, plus a 13-seat bar, main room, and two patios which have been rebuilt as a candlelit space for adult nightlife with dark wood floors, exposed beams, leather, brass, and fringe.
VIPs
Darlin’ is offering a limited VIP club option with 50 numbered memberships at $188 a month which confers reserved entry, a signature cocktail built with the bar chef and saved under their name, partner experiences with Texas makers such as McKinney Hat Co., Tecovas, and Pinto Ranch, and first access to Darlin’s artist series.