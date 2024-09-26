Taco News
Restaurant with authentic Mexico City-style tacos to open in N. Dallas
A taqueria that specializes in Mexico City-style tacos is headed to North Dallas: Called Chilangos Tacos, it's a small Dallas-based chain founded in 2019, that will open a restaurant at a highly visible intersection near Galleria Dallas, in a former 7-Eleven store at 13608 Preston Rd.
According to a company spokesperson, the location is slated to open at the beginning of November.
Chilangos is from a polished team that includes SMU grad Jon Garay and highly-regarded chef Joel Mendoza. They first debuted the concept in 2019 with a location on Harry Hines by Dallas Love Field, featuring authentic tacos, quesadillas, and refreshing fruity margaritas. It earned them a spot on our Where to Eat list for July 2019.
They've since opened a location at Legacy Hall in Plano, plus locations in old east Dallas at 4012 Ross Ave., and in the AT&T Discovery District at 211 S. Akard St. (They also have a location Nashville, inside Assembly Food Hall, the Nashville spinoff of Legacy Hall, where they opened in July 2021.)
The menu features tacos and quesadillas with choice of protein from carne asada, pastor, pollo, barbacoa, or caramelized mushrooms. Tacos and quesadillas are prepared in the traditional Mexico City style with simple toppings of onions, cilantro, and choice of salsa.
Their signature is the La Costras Taco, like a grilled cheese version of a taco ("costra" means "crust") featuring fajita beef, bacon, and avocado on a toasted flour tortilla, in which Monterey Jack cheese is melted directly on the grill and filled with protein, then plopped into a tortilla, for crunchy, cheesy results.
Their salsas are fresh, with their guacamole salsa, made with mashed avocado, being a standout; and tortillas made in house with a slightly thick, pliable texture.
Sides include elotes (corn in a cup), or chips & salsa. There are also churros filled with Mexican cajeta and coated in cinnamon sugar. Beverages include horchata, Jarritos sodas, and their Chingonrita, their signature mango chamoy margarita.
They also introduce specials. For their celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month in September, they rolled out Pinche bowls, a Burrito Chingon with pineapple, and nachos.
Both Garay and Mendoza lived in Mexico City before moving to Dallas ("chilango" is slang for a resident of Mexico City). Mendoza worked in fine-dining establishments such as the Four Seasons in New York and Pujol in Mexico City, rated one of the 50 best restaurants in the world, before moving to Dallas to work at San Salvaje, Stephan Pyles' Latin restaurant in the Arts District.
They got their feet wet in 2018 with La Botana Taco Bar, a food truck based in Uptown, which helped them refine Chilangos recipes such as the birria taco, whose roots lie in a recipe from Mendoza's grandfather.
North Dallas is not their last frontier: They also have a location in the works for Garland, opening in early 2025.