Chocolate News
Distinctive chocolate shop-cafe to open in Dallas' Victory Park
A chocolate shop and cafe founded in California is making its Dallas debut: Called Chocolate Bash, it’s a chain that carries exotic chocolates, coffee, and breakfast treats, and will open later in 2025 in the former Vivi’s Boutiques and Gifts space at 2412 Victory Park Ln.
Chocolate Bash was founded in Newport Beach in 2016 by CEO Rasha Al Basha as a gourmet chocolate shop with global influences from the Middle East. It has 11 locations in California, plus two in Arizona; as well as an international presence with a shop in Qatar and locations planned for Iraq and Dubai.
Victory Park will be the first location in Dallas, brought to Texas by franchisees Evelyn and Daniel Huberty.
The menu features all varieties of chocolate including the ultra-trendy Dubai chocolate, the milk chocolate bar filled with a crunchy pistachio cream filling. Other treats include chocolate brownie bites, chocolate covered fruit, and chocolate marshmallow cups.
The cafe features crepes, pancakes, waffles, ice cream, and shakes, as well as skewered fruit — all drizzled in chocolate. There are build-your-own options and specials featuring sweets covered in marbled milk, white, and dark chocolate designs, or a faux "burger" made up of sliced fruits sandwiched between a pancake bun and coated with chocolate.
On the chocolates side, they feature seasonal items such as pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween. There are also hot and cold drinks such as smoothies, coffees, and teas.
Grab and go items include chocolate-covered strawberry and fondue gift boxes and prepackaged European chocolates such as Kinder and Ferrero Rocher.
The decision to bring the concept to Dallas was an easy choice, according to Al Basha.
“We believe that Dallas, with its vibrant culture and thriving community, presents the perfect environment for Chocolate Bash to thrive,” she says in a statement. “We look forward to building strong relationships with our customers and contributing to the local economy through job creation and culinary excellence.”