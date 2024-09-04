Coffee news
Dallas craft beer brewery follows hot trend with coffee and breakfast
A Dallas craft beer brewery is getting into another kind of brew: Vector Brewing, the family-owned craft brewery in Lake Highlands, has launched a coffee and breakfast program, and is also now open for lunch.
"Breweries around Texas are adding coffee programs to their business plans to help with slowing sales," says co-owner Veronica Bradley in a statement. "We also feel it fills a gap in our side of Lake Highlands. We noticed that there were no coffee shops within the almost four-mile stretch between Northwest Highway and US-75."
Husband and wife Craig and Veronica Bradley opened Vector Brewing in 2020 at 9850 Walnut Hill Ln., inside the Lakeridge Village Shopping Center, with a menu of award-winning beers and pizza. Previously, they opened at 4 pm; now they're open Tuesday-Sunday at 7 am to greet the breakfast crowd. (Note: TABS says alcohol can be served as early as 7 am. So, mimosas, beermosas, or even just a pint are totally accessible for those doing 5 o’clock early.)
New menu items include
- "Brekky Sando," a folded egg sandwich on focaccia bread from La Casita Bakeshop
- fried chicken biscuit with sausage gravy
- cinnamon rolls from Salt Sweets
- kolaches and klobasneks (AKA pigs in blankets) from Hummingbird Sweets
They've also introduced a lunch menu featuring a meatball sandwich, BYO salad, and appetizers, such as black bean hummus.
Their coffee program includes espresso, macchiato, bottomless house drip, matcha, chai, and loose-leaf teas — loose-leaf being the fancier upscale option — including rooibos and peppermint.
The Bradleys consulted with longtime friends Kevin and Marta Sprague, owners of Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, to find the equipment, and select coffee and espresso blends.
Vector Brewing serves coffee and tea all day, and pick-up orders can be placed online. Breakfast is from 7-10:30 am, and lunch service begins at 11 am.
“We really want to give the work-from-home crowd another option,” Craig says. “But one that won’t cost too much. You can enjoy a latte and a hot breakfast at Vector for under 10 bucks. And work from the taproom to get you out of the house. Or just meet up with some friends for lunch.”
Vector joins a small mini-trend of local beer brewers who've expanded into coffee, including Manhattan Project Beer in West Dallas and Jaquval Brewery and Gastropub in Oak Cliff.
“When we were toying with the idea of adding coffee and breakfast, it was great to hear that our beer peers were doing the same,” Craig says. “After being open for a few years, sales dip and costs rise. That’s the business. So, we always need to find new ways to use our space. Coffee was the obvious next step for us.”