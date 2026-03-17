Kouign-Amann News
Posh New York bakery-cafe to open at new Dallas Design District center
A French cafe chain from New York that's expanding all over Dallas is bringing its ritzy fare to the Design District: Maman, a celebrated spot with coffee and brand-name pastries, will open a location at The Seam, a mixed-use development at 1444 Oak Lawn Ave.
According to a release, the cafe will open in late 2026 to early 2027, coinciding with the opening of The Seam itself.
Famous for its country-chic blue-and-white toile decor and signature Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies, Maman was founded in Soho in 2014 by partners Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, and has expanded across the U.S, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Canada.
They made their Texas debut in November 2025 when they opened a location in the Plaza at Preston Center. There are now plans for multiple locations across DFW, including a location in Frisco at the new Fields West mixed-use center; a location in Casa Linda Plaza; and a location at Hillside Village, the centrally situated center at Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road.
The cafe will be open during daylight hours with coffee, breakfast, and lunch: espresso drinks, tea, and pastries such as croissants, kouign maman, Bundt cakes, tea cakes, and cookies. Heartier breakfast and lunch items include quiche, a breakfast bowl (with potatoes, arugula, bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, and egg), chicken Caesar wrap, and Mediterranean steak sandwich.
Must-order items include the nutty chocolate-chip cookie with dark chocolate chips, walnuts, almonds, and macadamia nuts; kouign-amann, the croissant-like pastry; and the salted caramel pecan pie roll, an item exclusive to Dallas with layers of croissant, caramel, and pecans.
Savory offerings include quiches, salads, sandwiches, and the cheesy brisket croissant roll, another Dallas exclusive, filled with brisket and cheddar.
Developed by Asana Partners, The Seam is undergoing a multi-million-dollar redevelopment that will transform the 160,000-square-foot property into a "lifestyle hub," featuring approximately 45 storefronts encompassing a mix of retail, fashion, design, food & beverage, and wellness concepts.
“We’re excited to welcome Maman to The Seam, introducing a vibrant daytime café that will enhance our shopping experience," says Asana Partners managing director Clare Walsh in a statement. "We envision Maman as the go-to destination where visitors will grab a coffee while running errands or enjoy lunch with friends or clients. With its thoughtfully curated decor and a seasonally inspired menu, maman will bring a distinctive charm that will make it a staple of The Seam."