Lounge News
Vibe lounge from Houston to join tenant mix at Dallas Design District
A moody lounge from Houston is headed to Dallas' Design District: Called Lumis, it'll be a globally inspired lounge from a Houston-based hospitality group, and it will open at The Seam, a complex in the works at 1444 Oak Lawn Ave.
According to a release, it'll open in the fall.
Lumis is from DMP Concepts, a group led by Mayur Desai, partnered with Atik Mistry and brothers Jinesh and Krutik Patel, who are building a portfolio of atmosphere-driven concepts. That portfolio includes De Fortune, a Houston bar known for its ambience and unique drinks program which they opened in 2025.
The Seam is a mixed-use destination going into a repurposed 1970s office complex, which is currently in the midst of a multi-million-dollar transformation by Asana Partners into an outdoor retail hub for "everyday errands and elevated experiences." That is some impressive alliterative press release writing.
Once complete, The Seam will feature nearly 50 spaces spanning boutique retail, showrooms, dining, cafés, and wellness. Previously announced tenants include Maman, the French cafe chain from New York that's expanding all over Dallas.
“At The Seam, we’re intentionally weaving together dining, design, and fashion in ways that feel natural to the Design District," says Asana Partners managing partner Clare Walsh. "Lumis brings an exciting new thread to that vision – an intimate, highly designed cocktail bar that will be as much a visual experience as it is a place to gather.”
The cocktail menu will be devised by Miami-based cocktail consultancy Unfiltered Hospitality, known for projects including Le Coucou and Buddakan New York, Limelight Hotel Aspen, and Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach — and a favorite go-to for the DMP team.
“We envision Lumis as a cozy and refined but energetic retreat – the kind of space where the atmosphere feels transportive and welcoming,” DMP co-owners Mayur Desai and Atik Mistry say in a statement. “The Design District offers a unique mix of creativity and elevated hospitality that makes it a natural fit for what we’re building.”
There will also be "light bites," such as charcuterie.
Lumis will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space with a design that features warm lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar. The soundtrack will blend contemporary pop, dance, and Afro-house. The lounge will operate daily, offering weekday happy hours, reservations, and walk-in seating.