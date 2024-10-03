Coffee News
Dallas coffeeshop chain queues up new location at Cypress Waters
A coffee concept is expanding its Dallas reach with a new space near DFW Airport: White Rhino Coffee, known for craft coffee and pastries, is opening a nw location at 3121 Olympus Blvd., in the Cypress Waters mixed-use development.
According to a release, it’s set to open in spring 2025.
The new shop will be attached to a Cypress Waters conference center with room for events, corporate training, and meetings. This also makes for the 14th location of the chain.
White Rhino Coffee was founded by Chris Parvin in Cedar Hill in 2007. According to the release, Parvin wanted to create a space where community members could get a cup of craft coffee and connect with neighbors.
“We are always looking for ways to enrich the Cypress Waters experience, and the pairing of White Rhino Coffee and our new conference center in the middle of Salazar Park is one more step towards achieving that vision,” says Lucy Burns, Partner at Billingsley Company.
Guests at Cypress Waters can expect White Rhino’s menu featuring drip coffee, espresso shots, cold brew, lattes, cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and chai. They even have a seasonal selection, with cozy flavors like the chumpkin, a pumpkin spiced chai latte, or the spiced Mexican mocha. Some of their food items include cinnamon rolls, breakfast tacos, and maple-glazed chicken biscuits.
They chose this latest location because of its proximity to the business professional community.
“Cypress Waters is a great spot for visitors, and this White Rhino Coffee will offer a great patio and café space for professional meetings, coffee with friends, or logging a few hours of work while getting your caffeine fix,” says Parvin in a statement. “We’re excited to continue building community around coffee across the DFW metroplex.”
Set within a park at the center of Cypress Waters, this location will have a modern, airy design with a 1,553-square-foot interior and 887-square-foot covered patio. Once the coffee shop opens, it will join the 16 other restaurants in the development, including Fogo De Chao, Cinnaholic, and Eno's Pizza Tavern.
White Rhino Coffee has decided to expand to even more communities across North Texas, adding to their 13 shops in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Forney, Fort Worth, Midlothian, and Waxahachie, plus the roastery. There are plans to open five more by 2025.