Lower Greenville news
Acclaimed Goodwins duo to open Mediterranean spot on Dallas' Greenville Ave
A new Mediterranean restaurant from a pair of acclaimed hospitality veterans is coming to Lower Greenville this fall: Called Corsaire, it will take over the space at 3525 Greenville Ave. formerly occupied by Pizzeria Testa, which closed in 2025 after seven years.
The owners are aiming for an October opening.
Corsaire comes from East Dallas residents and restaurateurs Austin Rodgers and Jeff Bekavac, friends and tenured business partners who own the seven-year-old Alamo Club and the highly regarded Goodwins — both also located on Greenville Avenue.
“We love East Dallas, we love the customers, and we both live here,” Rodgers says. “It’s a vibrant, growing restaurant scene.”
Bekavac won Chef of the Year for his work at Goodwins in the 2025 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. His nomination read, "There may not be a more well-regarded chef in Dallas right now than Bekavac. His low-key charm and sharply tuned wit — not to mention a notoriously buzzy burger — have helped turn Goodwins, the restaurant he and partner Austin Rodgers opened in the iconic former Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue, into one of the city's most popular restaurants."
With Corsaire, the duo will offer their own interpretation of Mediterranean cuisine, drawing inspiration from Italy, Greece, France, Spain, Morocco, and Turkey. The restaurant’s name reflects this regional blend, referencing the corsair privateer ships that sailed the Mediterranean carrying a rich array of spices — flavors the culinary team intends to weave into the menu.
“We want to take the interwoven spices and regional flavors to create an inventive yet approachable menu that reflects all these different countries,” Bekavac says.
To achieve this, they imported a specialized charcoal oven from Spain and a Turkish kebab grill.
The Corsaire menu will feature small bites and shareable plates, with appetizers under $20 and entrées ranging from $25 to $40.
The lineup will offer a bit of everything: a raw seafood bar, three varieties of house-made bread, several dips, fresh greens, kebabs, half-chicken plates, and steaks. Entrée options also feature pasta dishes, including manti — a traditional Turkish style of ravioli.
The wine list will highlight bottles from across the Mediterranean alongside select California producers. The cocktail program will balance classic options with refreshing, approachable drinks like aperitivos and spritzes, the owners say.
Architectural rendering of Corsaire's facade and patio, featuring warm yellow accents and Mediterranean-inspired arched detailing.Rendering courtesy of Corsaire
Designed by local firm Foxcroft Studio — whose portfolio includes Goodwins, Hudson House, El Molino, Anchor Fish Bar, Mexican Sugar, and Sixty Vines — the space is as eclectic as the menu. The layout includes an indoor garden room and bar with first-come, first-served seating; a formal dining area with tables and window-facing booths; a cozy lounge; and a 150-seat patio with both covered and uncovered seating.
“There’s no single way to experience the space,” Rodgers says. “We designed residential, formal, and fun, funky areas so everyone can find a comfortable spot to enjoy.”
Corsaire will open initially for dinner seven days a week, from 4-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, and extending to 11 pm on Friday-Saturday. Weekend lunch service will be added at a later date. Both valet parking and rear self-parking will be available.
“We want to provide this neighborhood with another fun space where people can hang out,” Bekavac says. “We’re offering an affordable, diverse menu featuring the food we love to eat, made for people to enjoy several times a week.”