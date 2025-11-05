SNAP News
Dallas College will host 2 special food pantries to fill SNAP gap
In response to the U.S. government shutdown and accompanying loss of SNAP benefits, Dallas College will host two food pantries to distribute food on Saturday, November 8.
The pantries are a partnership between Dallas College and the North Texas Food Bank.
Drive-thru pantries are already held monthly at rotating Dallas College campuses and centers. But these are two additional pantry days. They'll be set up at two locations, and are open to the public; no ID is required. Hours will be Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 am-5 pm.
The two locations are as follows:
- Dallas College Pleasant Grove Center (First Floor, Room 102), 802 S. Buckner Rd., Dallas
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus (S Building, Room S1016), 4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas
Boxes containing fresh produce, milk and pantry staples are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Drive-Thru and Community Pantry Days
Campus-based food pantries are a key service provided to Dallas College students, helping to remove barriers to academic success. On Community Pantry Days, the college extends its support to surrounding communities. Anyone can stop by and pick up needed groceries, free of charge. Supplies range from snacks and meals to diapers.
Drive-Thru Pantry Days take place monthly at rotating locations, as follows:
- November 14 - North Lake Campus, Parking Lot P3 (near T building)
- December 9 - Brookhaven Campus, Parking Lot P3 (in front of S building)
- January 27 - West Dallas Center
- February 18 - Cedar Valley Campus, Parking Lot S1 (near M building)
- March 4 - Mountain View Campus, Parking Lot P2 (in front of B building)
- April 21 - Pleasant Grove Center
- May 12 - North Lake Campus, Parking Lot P3 (near T building)
- June 2 - Brookhaven Campus, Parking Lot P3 (in front of S building)
Community Pantry Days which take place on Fridays from 9 am-5 pm at these locations:
- Brookhaven - J Building, Room J104
- Cedar Valley - B Building, Room B116
- Eastfield - B Building, Room B1702
- Garland Center – Room 230
- Irving Center – Room 1113
- Lancaster Workforce Development Center – Room D122
- Mountain View - S Building, Room S1016
- North Lake - A Building, Room A262
- Richland - El Paso Hall, Room E030
- Pleasant Grove Center - Room 102
- West Dallas Center - Room W163
- Workforce Center at RedBird – Second Floor, Room RB251
The Dallas County Commissioners Court announced a $1 million donation to the North Texas Food Bank to expand access to supplemental food assistance for Dallas County residents who have been furloughed or who are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that are experiencing delayed and partial benefits.
The donation will provide immediate support for local families facing food insecurity, helping NTFB increase its capacity to distribute nutritious meals throughout the county with 25-lb bags of shelf-stable items as well as produce that can provide up to 30 meals.