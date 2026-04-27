This week in gluttony
Savor foodie fest tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Derby parties are big this week, but even bigger is a second annual four-day food festival at a Frisco resort that will bring in big-name chefs for multiple events. (One is already sold out.) Other options: take a mini road trip for a roving taco and tequila party, stroll Texas' longest running food truck festival, or practice your cornhole skills for a chance to win $10,000 at a smash burger joint anniversary party.
Wednesday, April 29
WhistlePig & Wagyu Dinner at The Saint
This four-course dinner at The Saint will highlight a progression of Wagyu-driven dishes paired with WhistlePig whiskey expressions, including the highly sought-after Boss Hog XII: “Feather & Flame” Straight Rye Whiskey. Menu items include seared Wagyu Bistecca tonnato, tagliatelle and Wagyu tallow, smoked Wagyu ribeye, and dark chocolate and rye budino. The dinner is $195, plus tax and gratuity, and multiple seating times are available between 5-9 pm.
Thursday, April 30
Burger Schmurger First Anniversary Neighborhood Block Party
The East Dallas smash burger spot that originated from a backyard pop-up is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a high-energy block party featuring live music, giveaways, kid-friendly activities, dirty sodas by Dilly Dally Soda Co., and as the main event - a $10,000 cornhole toss. Guests can enter onsite, with one entry permitted per person. Three finalists will be selected at random to participate in the official toss at 6 pm, each receiving a single attempt to land the winning shot to win $10,000. The festivities will run from 5-8 pm.
Savor at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort
The four-day culinary celebration at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort is back for a second year, taking place Thursday through Sunday featuring four exclusive dining events – with one already sold out. Events include the five-course Masters of Taste (Thursday, April 30, 6 pm, $395) featuring TV personality Scott Conant and the Omni PGA Frisco’s chef Leen Nuun, winner of Chopped: Sweets; Fork & Fire (Friday, May 1, sold out); Savor Grand Tasting (Saturday, May 2, 7 pm, $195) featuring bites by Tiffany Derry, Beau MacMillan, Kevin Lee, Dean Fearing, and Ben Ford.; and Margaritas & Mariachis (Sunday, May 3, 10 am, $145), a Cinco de Mayo-inspired brunch with James Beard-nominated Anastacia Quiñones‑Pittman and top regional chefs.
Saturday, May 2
14th Annual Frisco StrEATS Festival
Touted as Texas' longest-running food truck festival, the event promises gourmet eats from DFW food trucks, live music, and craft beer, wine, and with family-friendly activities. Admission is free and the event will run from 11 am-8 pm in Frisco’s historic Rail District.
Derby Day at The Statler
The downtown Dallas hotel will host several opportunities to celebrate the Kentucky Derby at multiple venues. At Overeasy, guests can enjoy themed specials like peach and bourbon pancakes ($14) and the Kentucky barbecue brisket omelet ($16). Watch parties (post time is 5:57 pm) will take place at Scout and Waterproof, with cocktail specials like the Kentucky Mule and the Kentucky Smash, both made with Woodford Reserve. Menu specials will include fried green tomatoes ($12), Louisville Hot Brown flatbread ($14), and more. At the hotel’s underground speakeasy, Bourbon & Banter, enjoy race day signature cocktails like the Secretariat and Nobody’s Mule, both made with Woodfood Reserve. Don your Derby Day best for a chance to win a prize for “best dressed.”
Derby Day at Dee Lincoln Prime
The Frisco steakhouse will host a Kentucky Derby party featuring signature cocktails made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Old Forester bourbon, and Herradura Tequila. The $150 ticket, plus tax and gratuity, includes two drink tickets plus heavy hors d’oeuvres along with a festive watch party from 4-7 pm. Dress to impress for a derby hat contest. Call 214-387-3333 for reservations.
3rd Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl at Tanglewood Resort
Located an hour north of Dallas on Lake Texoma, Tanglewood Resort will host a roving taco and tequila tasting to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Stops include Tanglewood Bar & Grill for carne asado tacos, shrimp ceviche, and sopapillas; Lakeside Lounge for chipotle lime tacos, guacamole, and mini churros; and the Tower Whiskey Bar for brisket and jalapeno tacos, chili-lime fruit cups, dessert shooters like tres leches, chocolate mousse, and Mexican flan, along with sprawling view of Lake Texoma. Cocktails are included with each stop. Ticket are $70 and the tasting will run from 6-9 pm.