Restaurant News Roundup
Cool dishes and drinks chill this roundup of Dallas restaurant news
This week's roundup of restaurant news around Dallas features loads of cool new drinks and not a day too soon, plus new summer salads, seasonal menus, wine, whiskey, and tea, and a new location of a favorite pizzeria chain.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Cane Rosso, the Neapolitan-style pizza chain, opened its newest location in Lake Highlands, at 7150 Skillman St #190, at Walnut Hill Lane, in the same shopping center as the Sprouts. They opened with some special menu items including the return of Cacio e Pepe, the simple peppery pasta dish, after a many-years-long hiatus; an updated Penne All'Amatriciana pasta that's said to be extra spicy; a revamped version of their Cheesy Garlic Bread that reflects the garlic bread created by their Chef Christian Petroni and is sold at Yankee Stadium, and a new chicken Milanese sandwich on wood-fired bread.
Dee Lincoln Prime, the upscale steakhouse in Frisco, recently welcomed a new executive chef – Chef Mario Roca. Roca is coming to the steakhouse after nine years with Wolfgang Puck Catering and is rolling out a new menu for the restaurant in early July.
Big Al's Smokehouse is introducing cocktails to the menu for the first time to celebrate 50 years. The cocktails include spiked sweet tea, a blend of Caine’s Pekoe Black brewed tea with a sweet kick, and Big Al’s margarita, named after founder Al Plaskoff and made to complement the flavors of Big Al’s Hickory-smoked meats.
BJ’s Restaurants added a new Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie to the menu for $8.45. It’s a Ghirardelli triple chocolate cookie topped with graham cracker crumbles, toasted marshmallows, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and more graham crackers on top.
Bulla Gastrobar, the Spanish-style restaurant in Legacy West, launched its summer menu with Sevilla-style fried fish tapa, cremini mushrooms croquettes with blue cheese & pear jelly, chicken leg confit with Castelvetrano olives, beer-cooked beans, and brownie & passion fruit sorbet.
The Capital Grille has brought back The Generous Pour, a wine-pairing dinner special available July 1-September 1 in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, and Southlake, featuring seven wines from California’s coastal growing regions of Sonoma, Mendocino and Santa Barbara, to pair with special menu items. Pricing starts at $45.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a new summer menu available through August 26 including tomato caprese with burrata, crab & shrimp Florentine, and Sicilian citrus mahi and wood-grilled mahi. Dessert is an Italian cookie cake — a take on the traditional Italian rainbow cookie made with almond cake with raspberry filling, covered in chocolate ganache, served with vanilla ice cream.
Dairy Queen is featuring the Salted Caramel Truffle DQ Blizzard for its July Blizzard of the month, consisting of vanilla soft serve, caramel truffles, and sea salt.
Dakota’s Steakhouse in downtown Dallas has a special four-course meal featuring dishes from the original Dakota’s menu and current items priced at $95, with choices from black truffle tater tots & oxtail croquettes, Maine lobster salad, duck confit pappardelle, clam chowder, 6oz filet mignon with prawn, spinach, & potato puree, boneless ribeye served steak frites style with au poivre, tiramisu cheesecake, or summer peach olive oil cake.
Blue Goose Cantina has a new summer menu featuring $14 entrees, such as tacos al pastor, shrimp tacos, huaraches, and a "Mexican benedict" with two sopes topped with refried beans, chorizo, poached eggs, salsa verde, sour cream, queso fresco, and cilantro, served with brunch potatoes, as well as a new kiwi cucumber margarita. At Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie.
Dog Haus is launching new limited-time menu items: the Naughty Dog and Naughty Burritostarting July 1. The Naughty Dog is an all-beef jalapeño snap dog topped with sweet and spicy pickled pepper relish and mustard aioli, served in grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The Naughty Burrito is a collaboration with Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, featuring an all-beef jalapeño snap dog, three sunny-side-up eggs, white American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy tater tots, and spicy mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla.
Fish City Grill launched several July Chalkboard Specials, including seared Ahi tuna tacos with mango jicama relish, avocado ranch, chips & avocado salsa verde for $16.49. Grilled Mediterranean Branzino with creamy olive pesto, creamy parmesan rice, and a chargrilled summer squash medley for $24.99. These specials will be available July 1–31 at all Dallas locations.
Hotel Crescent Court is hosting "The Wallflowers High Tea," an afternoon tea inspired by the Bridgerton series, in celebration of the new season. Guests are invited to dress up and savoring culinary delights and delicate pastries, complemented by Damman Frères teas. The afternoon will feature melodies from a live violinist, fine China, and floral wisterias. Wallflowers High Tea will be served every Saturday & Sunday throughout July, with seating times at 12 pm and 1 pm. Reservations must be made in advance. Tickets are $30 for children, $100 for adults, or $140 with champagne.
Knife Steakhouse in brings its latest distillery event, “A Tour of Woodford Reserve Distillery,” to Plano from July 5-31. Guests can enjoy a flight of four distinguished bottlings from the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Priced at $60, this tasting offers a journey through American Whiskey, including Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Woodford Reserve Straight Rye.
Maggiano’s Little Italy’s campaign with Make-A-Wish returns with a line of new menu additions available now through August 21, including chicken pesto gnocchi with potato gnocchi, chicken saltimbocca with prosciutto, and lemon mascarpone cake.
Partenope Ristorante, the Dallas-based mom and pop specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, received two awards from "50 Top Pizza USA": They won Best Pasta 2024 and came in at No. 12 for Best Pizza in the U.S. This accolade grants them passage to Naples, where they'll be considered as a candidate for one of the 100 Best Pizzeria in the world. Partenope has two locations: downtown Dallas and Richardson.
Perry’s Steakhouse is celebrating 45 years for the month of July with a special "four for $44 menu" featuring a four-course meal with starter, soup or salad, entree, and dessert.
Postino launches its second annual Battle of The Bruschetta a bracket that runs July 1-September 15 where diners can cast their vote for their favorite bruschetta from four options: French Onion, Buffalo Cauliflower, Philly Cheesesteak, and Berry Mascarpone. Voting requires diners to text “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510 for each round, but hey, the winner gets added to the permanent menu.
Snappy Salads has added a new handheld category featuring sandwiches, wraps and pita pockets. Sandwiches come on toasted ciabatta bread, wraps on lavash flatbread, and are served with choice of sweet potato chips or tortilla chips and salsa. New handhelds include turkey & spicy bacon onion relish, roast beef & black truffle aioli, and Italian chopped salad.
Starbucks has new cold beverages and menu items for summer including an Egg, Pesto & Mozzarella Sandwich with an egg frittata, kale & basil pesto, and mozzarella on a cheddar -onion bun; and a Blueberry Streusel Muffin. There are three new Iced Energy Beverages: melon, tropical citrus, and frozen tropical citrus with strawberry puree; a new Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee; and two new nondairy items: vanilla sweet cream and vanilla sweet cream cold foam, both made with oatmilk and soymilk and available year-round as an addition to any beverage.
Taco Cabana has a new Cheetos Flamin' Hot Taco with ground beef, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks, lettuce, and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot infused sauce; Al Pastor Street Tacos and Al Pastor Tortas featuring diced pork marinated in dried chilies and spices, three tacos with rice, beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole, and two tortillas. Also: Brisket Loaded Fries and Nachos, with queso, smoked brisket, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. New beverages include Caramel Iced Coffee and a frozen MTN DEW melon rum Punch with Bacardi Rum and Mountain Dew Major Melon.
Tacodeli has new Chunky Salsa, Queso, and Creamy Jalapeño (aka Salsa Doña) dips now sold at Whole Foods Markets.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has two limited-edition dishes: watermelon spinach salad with watermelon, basil, pecans and crumbled feta cheese on a bed of leafy spinach for $8.25, and whipped feta lamb burger includes two griddle-cooked seasoned lamb patties, whipped feta, sliced tomato, grilled red onions and peppers on a toasted Kaiser bun for $13.
Whataburger is bringing back the buffalo ranch chicken strip sandwich. It's available for a limited time in full and Jr. sizes in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, and on the Whataburger App. To celebrate its return, Whataburger released an 18" x 12" sandwich pillow available in Whataburger's online store for $15.