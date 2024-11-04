The busiest time of the year for restaurants is nearly here with holiday parties on the horizon. This week is already startin to ramp up, with festivals and pairing dinners featuring special guests. Visitors include a Brooklyn brewmaster, a Houston chef, and a prestigious California winery co-founder. And there's a weekend-long chef festival featuring some TV-famous name chefs.
Wednesday, November 6
Brooklyn Beer Dinner at Meddlesome Moth
Highly decorated brewmaster Garrett Oliver of Brooklyn Brewery will visit Meddlesome Moth in Dallas to showcase his craft brews during a six-course pairing dinner. The James Beard Award winner will guide guests through the experience, which will feature a lager, pilsner, pale ale, golden ale, brown ale, and chocolate stout. Highlights from the Creole-inspired menu include crawfish-stuffed okra, gumbo, tenderloin with whiskey sauce, and beignets with fig jam and lavender honey. Tickets are $125, including tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Thursday, November 7
Farm-to-Table Dinner & Rooftop Movie Night at DiveDWN Future Farm
DiveDWN Future Farm is Dive Coastal Cuisine’s chef Franchesca Nor’s sustainable farming project that partners with 4DWN, a skateboarding destination, to serve the community. Together they’ve launched a new
rooftop movie series that comes with a chef-driven dinner. Held on Thursdays, the event includes the movie and a choice of Dive’s signature chicken wrap, veggie and rice bowl, or a farm salad with an optional add-on of chicken or salmon. Cocktails, beer, wine, popcorn, and candy are also available for purchase. Bio-Dome is the featured flick this week, and the series will run through December 19. Tickets are $50 and doors open at 5:30 pm for a 6:30 pm movie start.
Cooking Class and Three-Course Dinner at Gorji
Chef Mansour Gorji will teach his techniques for a three-course New Mediterranean dinner, including his award-winning steak, while guests dine and observe. The meal will be paired with Burgundy and Bordeaux wines. Reservations are $195, plus tax, and the event begins at 6 pm.
Krupp Brothers Wine Dinner at Al Biernat’s North
Dr. Jan Krupp, co-founder of Krupp Brothers Winery, will be in attendance during this four-course wine pairing dinner at Al Biernat’s North. Krupp Brothers rose, chardonnay, red blend, cabernet sauvignon, and syrah port are all on the menu along with dishes like filet mignon with peppercorn sauce, shallot-butternut squash ravioli, and pecan and coconut chocolate cake. Dinner is $195, plus tax and gratuity, and begins with an opening reception at 6:30 pm.
Transcendent Wines 4-Course Wine Dinner at The Landmark Prime Rib
Located inside The Warwick Melrose Dallas, The Landmark Prime Rib will host a pairing dinner featuring eight wines under the Transcendent portfolio. Menu items include scallops, winter greens salad, prime rib with truffle mushroom risotto, and honey bourbon chocolate cake. Dinner is $125, plus gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Friday, November 8
Drifter Dinner Series at Quarter Acre
The final installment in Quarter Acre’s guest chef series features Aaron Bludorn of Houston seafood destination Navy Blue. Bludorn will collaborate with Quarter Acre chef Toby Archibald on an eight-course dinner with specialty pairings. The $495 price includes tax and gratuity. Seating times available from 6–8 pm.
Saturday, November 9
Dallas Brew Festival
Taking place at Old City Park, this sip-and-stroll tasting event will feature more than 60 breweries with 200 beers. The $50 ticket includes all beer samples along with live music and lawn games. Food trucks will be on-site. The event will run from 2–5 pm, or pay $65 for early admission at 1 pm.
Shef Food & Wine Festival — Grand Lawn Tasting
Three-day festival running from November 8-10 is spearheaded by Dallas celebrity chef Tiffany Derry and has it all: food events, cocktails, live concerts, pickleball tournament, and more. It starts with a kickoff dinner on Friday night (which is sold out), then picks up all day Saturday with wine tastings, whiskey experiences, expert panel discussions, and a tasting on the Grand Lawn at Epic Central in Grand Prairie, featuring chefs from across the U.S. plus wines and spirits. A GA ticket is $175 and gets you unlimited food, drinks, and music, from 5-9 pm. A VIP ticket gets you early admission at 4 pm with access to the VIP Epic Lounge (Indoor Lounge), with premium bar service, and exclusive meet & greet.
Sunday, November 10
Recipes for Reducing Food Waste at Eataly
Too Good to Go, touted as the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, will partner with Eataly at Northpark Center to host a hands-on cooking class aimed at fighting food waste. The menu includes scratch-made orecchiette pasta along with uses for leftover bread, including bread, egg, and cheese balls simmered in tomato sauce, and a cake made with stale bread and chocolate. The $85 price includes prosecco upon arrival. Class will run from 12–2 pm.
Shef Food & Wine Festival — Mimosas and Matinee with Carla Hall’s One-Woman Show
Chef Carla Hall first won over audiences when she competed on Bravo’s Top Chef, then spent seven years co-hosting ABC’s popular lifestyle series The Chew. She's currently featured on the Food Network in shows such as “Thanksgiving, Holiday and Halloween Baking Championships” (judge), and “Worst Cooks in America.” This afternoon of entertainment will take place at The Epic in Grand Prairie in an intimate 200-seat venue. Tickets are $99, and it will run from 12-4 pm.
Monday, November 11
Tokyo Nights at Musume
The second in the upscale Japanese destination’s three-part event series, “Tokyo Nights” is inspired by Japan’s bustling culinary scene after dark. Taking place from 8 pm–midnight, the restaurant transformation will feature on-theme cocktails from mixologist Gabe Sanchez and an eight-dish dinner menu from local chef Rodman Shields, with items like beef tallow fries, bao bun cheeseburgers, and hand rolls. All menu items and drinks are $9 each. While the event is geared toward those who work in the service industry, Tokyo Nights is open to all guests.