Taco News
Michelin-starred taqueria from Mexico City to do pop-up in Dallas
A legendary taqueria from Mexico City will come to Dallas in pop-up mode: El Califa de León will come to Texas for a limited-run 14- day, culinary pop-up at 6501 Hillcrest Ave. from October 15-28.
The Dallas installation follows a similar successful pop-up in Arizona in May.
Recently honored for a second time this past June by the Michelin Guide as the world’s first and only Michelin-starred taquería, El Califa de León will bring its Mexico City authentic flavors, including its signature Taco Gaonera, featuring marinated grilled tenderloin served on tortillas with onions, cilantro, lime, and salsa.
As described by the Michelin Guide: “There is a reason why El Califa de León has endured for more than half a century. This taqueria may be bare bones with just enough room for a handful of diners to stand at the counter but its creation, the Gaonera taco, is exceptional. Thinly sliced beef filet is expertly cooked to order, seasoned with only salt and a squeeze of lime.”
This activation celebrates a new partnership between GringoApp.com and Mexico City, highlighting the promotion of Mexico City tourism through gastronomy—where taco tours rank among the city’s most popular cultural experiences.
To preserve the authenticity and quality of the CDMX Michelin-starred experience, the pop-up primarily offers a to go, eat-on-the-spot format. But a very limited number of Michelin Star Chef’s Tables are available for reservation for those who want to dine on site with no wait.
The local partnership is with Melinda’s, celebrating their renowned sauces crafted in Mexico City, which will be available for purchase at the pop-up—so guests can bring the authentic flavors of Mexico City home with them.
“For 56 years, El Califa de León in Mexico City has been a coveted local secret,” says Gringo founder Brian Krupski. “And for basketball fans who will miss the opportunity to travel to Mexico City for the upcoming NBA Mexico City Game on November 1 between the Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons, this pop-up will offer a delicious taste of CDMX right here in Dallas.”
Set in the former Red Stix space, one block south of Snider Plaza, the pop-up invites guests to experience the essence of Mexico City right in Dallas. Operating hours and reservations are listed at: www.TacoBoutDallas.com.
Pop-up details: 6501 Hillcrest Ave. Dallas, October 15–October 28.