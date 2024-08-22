Food Park News
East Dallas food park pairs with farmers market on Friday night hang
Two Dallas entities that promote "eating local" have come together in a new monthly series: The two forces are Good Local Markets, which operates community-based, producer-only weekend farmers markets in Dallas; and Shindig Food Park, the outdoor venue in East Dallas that opens on weekends with food trucks, games, and a full bar.
From now through December, they'll be hosting a monthly Friday-night party, featuring the food and drink Shindig offers every weekend, combined with the artisan vendors that are part of the Good Local Market stable.
The series begins on August 23, when Good Local Markets will show up from 6-9 pm with a handpicked selection of vendors offering baked goods, specialty items, and the like.
The Shindig, which was closed during the hot-hot summer, just reopened on August 19, with new and returning food vendors on board and a lineup of family activities planned throughout the fall.
Located on an expansive half-acre spread at 3732 Samuell Blvd., The Shindig was created in 2023 by Terri and Kam De León, hospitality veterans whose goal was to create a safe and enjoyable environment for kids to play with picnic tables and a covered patio while adults unwind with food and drink.
They're seasonal, not unlike a farmers market: closing during the weather-unfriendly months of January-February and June-July.
The rest of the year, they're open with a permanent bar and food trucks every weekend: Friday 4-9 pm, Saturday 11 am-9 pm, and Sunday 11 am-6 pm. When the weather gets real friendly, they open on Thursdays, too.
Regular food trucks that rotate in and out include Chopped Up Cocina, Cafe Ciro, Jazzy's Tacos, Ay Te Va BBQ, and Twizel Ice Cream.
Good Local Markets already hosts markets on Saturdays at White Rock Farmers Market 1450 Old Gate Ln and Sundays at Lakewood Tower Farmers Market at 6301 Gaston Ave. (beginning September). Those are full farmers markets with produce.
At The Shindig, they'll have some food products but no produce.
They list the benefits of this new partnership:
- New Audience: Having a market on Friday nights introduces their artisans to The Shindig's regulars
- Perfect Partnership: "We’re honored to join forces with Terri and Kam De León, the visionary couple behind The Shindig. Their commitment to hospitality and community shines through in everything they do. By revitalizing this historically underutilized and underserved section of East Dallas, they are pioneering positive change."
- Shared Values: Both GLM and The Shindig are dedicated to creating inclusive, welcoming spaces that uplift local businesses and bring people together in a belief that spaces like this are crucial for building a strong, vibrant community.
Good Local Market will come to The Shindig on August 23 with vendors that include East Dallas Marmalady, Nana Dot's Southern Sweets, Spicytude, Camila & Clay, Fig Basket Crochet and Creative, Oak Cliff Pottery, SajiDeen Boutique, Sweet Sister Treasures, and You Grow Girl.
Subsequent nights will take place on September 20, October 18, November 15, and December 20.