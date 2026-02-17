Pastries for Plano
Renowned San Martín Bakery brings sophisticated pastries to Plano
San Martín Bakery, the Guatemalan-born bakery-café, will bring its renowned pastries to Plano this spring. The new shop — the chain's third in DFW — will be located at 5500 Preston Rd.
The family-owned company was founded in 1974 and has experienced tremendous success, with 68 stores in Guatemala; 11 in El Salvador; and, soon, three in Dallas-Fort Worth, its only U.S. presence so far.
They're known for high-quality, affordable food and drinks, served both in the bakery and onsite café.
“We don’t like to see ourselves as exclusive, but a neighborhood shop for everyone. We provide excellent quality, good prices, and great service, for multiple occasions,” says Santiago Castillo, country manager for the brand.
Their first foray into the U.S. was Uptown Dallas in 2018, followed by a second area location in Addison in 2024. The new Plano location will feature the same menu as the other local outposts, with options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Croissant at San Martin Bakery Photo by Marc Lee
Breakfast items include traditional oat and fruit plates, parfaits, omelets, pancakes, and French toast, as well as Latin-American classics such as chilaquiles, molletes, and huevos rancheros. Prices range from $5 to $15.
For lunch and dinner, they serve a variety of burgers; sandwiches; and pinsa, a light-dough flatbread, alongside soups, salads, pasta, and wraps. Castillo describes the menu as “hybrid Latin European,” given the assortment of Latin-American dishes as well as traditional European ones.
The bakery is the heart of San Martín, with a self-serve area offering breads, cookies, and pastries, as well as a counter with specialty desserts such as eclairs, cupcakes, fruit tarts, and beautifully designed cakes. The baked goods are made fresh daily, using onsite proofers and ovens. Coffee, sourced from San Martín's own roaster in Guatemala City, is featured in the café and available to purchase for home brewing.
“First visits are at the restaurant, but we love to see the bakery growing and customers becoming regulars at the bakery too,” Castillo says.
The Plano location will be similar to the others in Dallas, with a front bakery and a dining area overlooking an open kitchen, but outfitted with distinct finishes and unique decor.
It will be open seven days a week and on holidays, from 7 am to 9 pm on weekdays and 9:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.