Breakfast News
Florida breakfast chain First Watch opens new restaurant in Carrollton
Today is the day when North Dallasites get a new place for breakfast: First Watch, the breakfast, brunch, and lunch chain, is opening a new location in Carrollton, at 3204 E. Hebron Pkwy, where it will brings a menu of breakfast and lunch classics plus rotating seasonal offerings. According to a release, it opens April 14.
The restaurant is located in a new-build shopping center in a 4,000-square-foot space that includes a covered patio with an indoor-outdoor bar — so key for brunch — with seating for more than 120 people.
First Watch is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, but was founded in California in 1983 by two former employees of the Le Peep breakfast chain. Hey, Dallas used to have Le Peeps.
Dishes are made to order without heat lamps, microwaves, or deep fryers. So no deep-fried hash browns. They start each morning juicing fresh fruits and vegetables to make their signature fresh juices.
The menu has your basic breakfast, omelets and such, plus specialties such as the quinoa power bowl, lemon ricotta pancakes, avocado toast, and "signature" Million Dollar Bacon. Bacon, that is so 2012.
Breakfast is available all day. Lunch items includes sandwiches and salads such as the Superfood Kale Salad. The restaurant will offer its first seasonal menu in Summer of 2025.
First Watch operates more than 570 First Watch restaurants in 30 states. This marks the 10th in the DFW area, joining locations such as Addison, Grand Prairie, Lake Highlands, Richardson, Coppell, and Plano.
The chain is calling this location "Prestonwood," even though it's nowhere near the Prestonwood neighborhood of Dallas. It is however across the street from the Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Prestonwood Church was recently in the news after its assistant pastor Scott Turner was appointed by President Trump to head the Housing and Urban Development — an appointment that the Houston Chronicle called "the latest addition to Trump's overwhelmingly conservative Cabinet." The point is, don't blame the restaurant for trying to grab some of that Prestonwood cachet, blame the church.