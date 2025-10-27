Foodie Events
Fish & chips anchor 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week's food events in Dallas include one of the most extravagant (and expensive) pairing dinners yet, combining caviar and champagne. An annual wine and food festival highlighting area farmers is back. There's a fish & chips landing, and a meetup hosted by gear-head Richard Rawlings. This is also Halloween week, with dozens of restaurants hosting events; see the full list here.
Tuesday, October 28
Fish & Fizz Food Truck at Strangeways
Food truck from acclaimed chef Nick Barclay that's famous for its authentic fish & chips will be setting up camp at Strangeways, the craft beer bar at 2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave., with a menu of fish & chips in sizes large ($28 for two pieces), regular ($21 for 1 piece), or Mini ($9 for three cod fritters). Sides include mushy peas and double-cooked chips for $8. They'll be there from 5-9 pm or until they sell out.
Gears & Beers at Gas Monkey Ice House
Grandscape outlet of Richard Rawlings' automobile-themed bar and grill will host a “sip-and-see” of sorts featuring four rare, custom-engineered cars built in the UK for display at the upcoming 2025 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas. Get a glimpse while enjoying food, drinks, and live entertainment, and purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win Petrolheadonism’s VW Corrado VR6 Clubsport. Raffle proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish America. The event will run from 6:30–9 pm and admission is free.
Wednesday, October 29
Table 13 Wine Dinner
Addison restaurant is hosting a chef’s dinner pairing five courses with wines, starting with calamari paired with Fulcrum sparkling blanc de noirs, baguette with Gravenstein apple & goat cheese with San Giacomo chardonnay, prime rib slider on a Hawaiian roll with Fulcrum pinot noir, tri-tip in poblano chimichurri with Burly cabernet sauvignon, and creme brulee with Tome "Lip Out" riesling. It starts at 6 pm, and is $99 for 5 course dinner & pairings. For reservations, call 972-789-9558.
Altima Caviar + Champagne Madame Zero Masterclass Dinner at Dee Lincoln Prime
Six courses of champagne and caviar combine for this opulent dining experience at Dee Lincoln Prime at The Star in Frisco. Caviar selections will range from amber Oscietra to pure beluga served with dishes like Kobe beef, blue fin tuna, and Kagoshima A5 tartare. The masterclass dinner experience is $1,500, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm for a welcome reception before a 7 pm seating. Reservations: 214-387-3333 or steve@deelincolnprime.com.
Saturday, November 1
Chefs for Farmers Food + Wine Festival
Two-day food fest features cuisine from 60-plus local and visiting chefs along with beer, wine, and spirits. The lineup includes John Tesar of Knife, Jacob Williamson of The Saint, Aaron Collins of Café Momentum, and Josh Healy of Stillwell’s Steakhouse. The event takes place at Old City Park on Saturday-Sunday from 3–6 pm. Tickets are $145 per day or $249 for both days.
Sunday, November 2
Grape Fest / Sorochyn Fair
Hosted by the Ukrainian Chamber of Dallas/Fort Worth, this festival is a chance to come together, enjoy entertainment, taste food, and experience the richness of Ukrainian culture in a fun and welcoming way. There'll be games and prizes, kids entertainment, workshops, crafts, and food including vegetarian offerings, sausages, "Ukrainian tortillas," cakes, cookies, and complimentary wine. It'll take place at the Backyard Venue in McKinney from 12-5 pm. Tickets are $35 in advance or $50 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Planet Pilgrim orphage in Mykulychyn, Ukraine.