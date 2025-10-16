Trick or Treat
Dallas restaurants get Halloween spirit with treats and spooky events
Tricks are for kids, but this Halloween, Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have plenty of shenanigans for all ages. From murder mystery dinners to special spooky treats, here’s what’s going down during the witching season.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
Halloween goodies include: The Ginger Dead Man, a soft, spiced skeleton-shaped gingerbread cookie; Spooky Cupcakes that include Vanilla Jack-O’-Lantern, Chocolate Mummy, and Red Velvet Spider; and chocolate-covered Oreos dressed up for Halloween. Through October 31.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
For these days of the dead, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers a special combo plate and adult beverage. For $7 (not $6.66?) the Draco Taco combo includes a taco with grilled steak and seared cheese entombed inside a blue corn tortilla, topped with vampiro-style sauce, guacamole, garlic aioli, lime, crumbled feta, and crisp red tortilla strips. Each order comes with draco queso and chips. Fuzzy’s Drac A ‘Rita frozen margarita mixes Bacardi rum with strawberry purée, rimmed with black salt, and garnished with a pair of vampire teeth. Through November 9.
The Hampton Social
Downtown Dallas venue will celebrate the spooky in two ways: First, a Ghosted Halloween Cocktail – a mysteriously bright concoction of vodka, Midori, dry vermouth, black tea cordial, pineapple, and lemon, finished with eerie lychee pearls for $17, available through October 31. Second, a Hamptons Halloween Party on Halloween night with DJ, themed cocktails, and a costume contest (grand prize: $100 Hampton Social gift card). Free entry with RSVP. October 31, 7 pm.
Harvest Hall’s Nightmare on Main Street
Month-long pop-up at Grapevine’s downtown food hall features over-the-top Halloween décor, playfully themed cocktails, such as the Monster Mash-a-rita and Berry Scar’, and themed events, such as Ghouling Dueling Pianos, and Live Band Karaoke. Through October 31.
Ida Claire
Southern restaurant in Addison is hosting a free party with hauntingly delicious cocktails, costume contest, and live tarot card readings. Featured cocktails include the Death Note (Canaima gin, butterfly pea-flower tea, lemon, simple syrup, egg white), Green Goblin (Golden Eagle vodka, basil simple syrup, lime, liquid chlorophyll), and Blood Raven Sour (True Story bourbon, lemon, grenadine, cabernet floater). October 26, 7-10 pm.
Legacy Hall
Plano food hall is hosting the Hall-o-Ween Bash with the Emerald City Band, guest DJ Ekow, and a costume contest with prizes for best individual, best couple, and best group. More than 20 restaurants and bars will offer food and drinks. Only a few tickets are still available. October 31, 6 pm.
Messina Hof Winery
Grapevine winery is hosting two events on Halloween night: Spooktacular Winetail Class features three Hallowine drinks paired with spooky hors d’oeuvres; tickets start at $57. Murder Mystery Dinner: Chamber of Screams is an interactive murder mystery dinner with a Halloween-themed buffet and wine pairings; tickets are $93 including fees. October 31, 6:30 pm.
Mexican Sugar
Weekend long Día de los Muertos celebration at this Mexican restaurant attempts to bring the spirit of Halloween to life with a Don Julio Tequila Tasting on October 31, 6-8 pm, and tableside sugar skull cocoa bomb carts during restaurant hours October 31-November 1.
The Parlor at Sheraton Dallas
Downtown hotel is hosting a "party to die for": a Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner in which attendees must unmask a killer in their midst by trading clues, gathering information, and solving the crime. Masks are provided along with hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Tickets are $60. October 31, 7 pm.
Sprinkles Halloween BOOtique
Cupcake bakery has limited-edition Halloween candy-inspired cupcakes at their Dallas and Plano locations and by delivery as follows: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup chocolate cake with peanut butter core and frosting, chocolate ganache, peanut butter cups; Twix chocolate cake with cookie crust, caramel, and Twix bars; Cookies & Scream chocolate chip-studded yellow cake with cookies & cream frosting and a vampire bat. October 20-November 2.
TX Whisky Ranch
Fort Worth Distillery is hosting two spooky events: On October 24, it's a 6 pm screening (or is it screaming?) of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with food trucks, craft cocktails and tarot or palm readings. Tickets are $12. On October 25, from 12-5 pm, it's their annual Costumes & Cocktails party with axe throwing, DJ, food trucks, and a costume contest with a TX Whiskey barrel grand prize. Tickets are $15.
Virgin Hotel Dallas
Design District hotel is hosting two simultaneous Halloween Night events: The Fright Fest Halloween Dinner at the Commons Club includes $15 Hallow-tini towers, complimentary tarot readings and live music. October 31, 5 pm, reserve here. The Drop Dead Famous Halloween Party, come in costume to The Manor and The Pool Club for holiday-themed drinks and dancing. October 31, 9 pm. Tickets start at $20, VIP tables start at $300; reserver here.
Waterproof at The Statler
Rooftop lounge at The Statler Dallas hotel is transforming into the Horror Hotel for an unforgettable Halloween Night under the stars. Guests will dance to Top 40 and hip-hop, show off their best costumes, and enjoy VIP options with skyline views. October 31, 9 pm. General admission $15-$35, cabanas $200; reserve here.