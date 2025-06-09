Opening News
Ultra-buzzy Dallas team fires up new restaurant Flamant in Plano
Opening day is here for Flamant, a new concept from an award-winning restaurant family that will open at the Boardwalk at Granite Park, at 5880 SH-121 #103b on June 10.
Flamant is described as a European live fire cocktail bar and bistro that's a sibling to Rye and Apothecary on Greenville Avenue, from restaurant team Tanner Agar (CEO and creative director) and executive chef Taylor Rause.
The duo has earned multiple accolades including a "Recommended" status in the 2024 Michelin Guide Texas.
The food at Flamant is designed to be a little more familiar than the ultra-creative menus at Apothecary and Rye — rooted in the culinary traditions of Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy, with food cooked over an open flame.
Menu items include
- Faux Gras — a vegan foie gras made from cashews, with blackberry, preserved lemons, and served with wood fired bread
- Scallop Crudo, with scallops, spirulina, lemon, oil, Italian liqueur, notable because the spirulina turns the broth ocean-blue
- Ricotta Dip — a ricotta spread accompanied by ricotta shells for "dipping"
- Ragu Bianco featuring gnocchi in pork ragu
- Wood Fired Wagyu Burger with chuck, cheek, and ribeye, topped with fontina, Spanish tomatoes, garlic whip and chive
Ricotta dip at Flamant.Flamant
Dessert includes Crème Brûlée Cheesecake with crème fraîche cheesecake, red wine caramel, and duck fat cookie crumble; and Chocolate Cake with hazelnut & almond meringue, chocolate mousse, and chocolate glaze.
Drinks include the Salt & Pepperoncini (pepperoncini and herbal French liqueur margarita), espresso martinis plural, a Sgroppino (engine organic gin, limoncello, prosecco float), and the Vespa (vesper martini with charred lemon and bombay murcia lemon gin).
The space seats 52 inside and 68 on the patio and includes velvet banquettes, an open kitchen, and a large red stone bar top. Diners can gaze at the Picasso-esque 315-square-foot mural by local artist Jennifer Kindert or watch the live fire through the open kitchen.
Agar says in a statement that "coming back to North Dallas is exciting for us as we've missed being a part of this community since the fire at our McKinney restaurant in 2022."
"For me Flamant is especially exciting as it allows me to revisit the flavors of my time working in both Spain and France as a young chef," Agar says. "Like my favorite restaurants from there, we've created a menu that's more affordable and familiar than Rye and Apothecary while still being rooted in the creativity, passion, and warm hospitality that define our company. With live fire cooking, cocktails, and lively energy, we've built a place where a European vacation can happen everyday."