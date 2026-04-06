This week in gluttony
Steak 101 leads 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Grilling season is upon us and this week brings two opportunities to adequately prepare with classes on both steak and techniques - both come with delicious meals. Continue the education with a coffee brewing workshop this weekend. Ramen lovers, there are still seats for an "uncommon ramen" pop-up on Monday night.
Monday, April 6
Uncommon Ramen at Uchiba
There are only a few late-night reservations left for this monthly ramen pop-up at Uchiba, which features collaborations with top area chefs. This one welcomes Meridian executive chef Eduardo Osario, who’ll create wood-fired beef cheek tonkatsu ramen via flambadou ($24.50), a French grilling tool made of cast iron and typically shaped like a cone, used to melt fat to baste foods over an open fire. The special will be available until 10 pm.
Wednesday, April 8
McAlister's Grand Opening in Greenville
Sandwich chain McAlister’s Deli will celebrate its recent opening in Greenville (6834 South Wesley) with giveaways and a performance by the Greenville High School band. The first 50 people in line at 10 am will receive a $50 gift card. Grand opening-related deals actually start the day before: On Tuesday, April 7, first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, and teachers receive a complimentary meal from 5-7 pm. Also on April 7 from 12-2 pm, guests who donate a minimum of $2 to The Salvation Army of Hunt County via Eventbrite are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal.
Thursday, April 9
Komodo Dallas Anniversary Party
It was April 2023 that this Southeast Asian fusion restaurant from Miami-based Groot Hospitality opened in the Epic tower building on the edge of Deep Ellum, with its signature high-energy blend of dining and nightlife. Now three years later, they'll celebrate with an anniversary dinner on April 9, hosted by founders David & Isabela Grutman, featuring bubbly and menu highlights such as fried chicken, garlic noodles, and fried rice. Price a la carte. 6-11 pm.
Saturday, April 11
Hands-On Brewing Workshop at White Rock Coffee
Learn how to brew coffee like a pro during this popular class at White Rock Coffee’s "brew lab." Learn the coffee shop’s five essentials for brewing while tasting different coffees from around the world. Tickets for the highly caffeinated experience are $103, and the class will run from 10 am-12 pm. (Note that ticket sales end April 9.) For those interested in learning how to create latte art, White Rock Coffee will host a class on that topic Sunday, April 12.
Steak 101 at Local Yocal BBQ & Grill
Matt Hamilton, the entertaining founder of McKinney-based Local Yocal will host a class on all things beef during this interactive lunch-and-learn. Enjoy 17-plus steak samples and scratch-made sides, along with adult beverages available for purchase, while Hamilton educates on everything from certification programs, meat grading, cattle raising, grilling, and much more. Tickets are $99 and doors open at 12:45 pm for the 1 pm class start.
An American Grill at Central Market Cooking School
The Lovers Lane location of Central Market will host a hands-on class featuring a steakhouse-caliber meal. The menu includes heirloom tomato salad with bacon, blue cheese, and basil, grilled steak with whiskey butter, grilled corn grits, and ice cream-topped chocolate chip pie. Class participants will work in small teams. The $110 price includes wine with the final meal. Class begins at 6:30 pm.