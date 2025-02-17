Food To Eat, Things To Do
Margaritas reign over 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week's food & drink events in Dallas include an incredible lesson in whiskey history about iconic brand Jack Daniel's. But first, experience a collaboration of art and food, a fine wine pairing dinner, and a stout beer festival. Last but not least, visit the birthplace of frozen margaritas on their very special day.
Thursday, February 20
The Art of Food
To be held at the Shops at Willow Bend, this colorful culinary event brings together young chefs and local artists to create tasty and artistic visual experiences. Tickets start at $85 and include more than 20 chef tasting stations, adult drinks, music, and “live art.” The event will run from 6–9 pm. Proceeds benefit Independence Gardens, Abide Women's Health, Intellichoice, and Top Achievers Plano.
An Evening with Caymus Vineyards at Al Biernat’s North
Relish in four courses, including veal and wild mushroom risotto arancini and filet mignon Wellington Luis, paired with Caymus Vinyards wines. The dinner is $195 plus tax and gratuity, and begins with an opening reception at 6:30 pm. Call 972-239-3400 for reservations.
Friday, February 21
Love & Whiskey Unfiltered Book Tour at Taste Kitchen + Bar
Founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Fawn Weaver, is also the New York Times bestselling author of Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest. Hear her during this book talk and whiskey tasting at Taste Kitchen + Bar. Special guest Victoria Eady Butler, a master whiskey blender and great-great-granddaughter of Nearest himself, will lead the tasting of four whiskeys. Tickets are $100 plus tax and fee, and the event begins at 6 pm.
Saturday, February 22
National Margarita Day at Mariano’s Hacienda and La Hacienda Ranch
Lots of restaurants and bars will have specials for National Margarita Day, but only one can claim the world’s first frozen margarita. Mariano Martinez developed the ingenious invention in 1971 after opening his original Dallas location. In 2005 the “World’s First Frozen Margarita Machine” was inducted into the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Find the frozen concoction on special for $9 at all locations, including Arlington, Dallas, Frisco, and Colleyville.
Festival of Darkness at Tupps Brewery
The annual celebration of dark beer draws stout lovers from all over DFW to Tupps Brewery in McKinney. There’ll be live music, “dark” foods,” and more than a dozen stouts on tap to try. Tickets are $40 and include a glass and tasting card good for eight 5-ounce pours. The event starts at 6 pm.