Food events this week
It's time for tea in 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Halloween is over and the surge of Christmas-themed events begins right now, starting with two teas in downtown Dallas. Not quite in the Christmas spirit just yet? There's also a mystery wine pairing dinner, a tasting event featuring bites along a trolley line, and a fancy wine dinner at a popular steakhouse. Save room for one of Dallas' biggest barbecue cook-offs by Sunday.
Wednesday, November 5
Holiday Tea at The French Room
The French Room at The Adolphus Hotel begins its annual transition to a holiday wonderland this week with the launch of holiday tea service starting Wednesday. Elaborate décor, seasonal music, and holiday-inspired menus will take over the space through January 11, 2026. Included in the $85 ticket price ($35 for children under 12) is a three-course menu of savory and sweet dishes, two artisan tea pairings, a glass of bubbly, and new this year, a duo of hand-painted bonbons from Kate Weiser Chocolate to take home. Reservations run from 10 am-4:30 pm.
Thursday, November 6
Taste of the Trolley
Taste bites from restaurants along the M-Line Trolley route during this fundraising event benefiting the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority. Participants this year include Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, and Malai Kitchen, to name a few. The event will take place at the Fashion Industry Gallery from 6-10 pm. Tickets are $125 plus tax and fee, and include live music, open bar, silent and live auctions, and valet parking.
Jackson Family Wine Dinner at Al Biernat’s North
North Dallas location of the legendary steakhouse will host a four-course wine pairing dinner featuring the Santa Rosa, California-based Jackson Family Wines. Dinner includes Southwest Caesar salad; white truffle bruschetta with trumpet mushrooms, green olives, cherry tomatoes, and baked brie; filet mignon with wasabi mashed potatoes; and white chocolate strawberry cake. Dinner is $195 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm with hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Call 972-239-3400 for reservations.
Friday, November 7
Brown Bag Wine Dinner at Café Momentum
Think you know your red wines? This interactive five-course tasting menu event will feature mystery wine pairings, and guests who correctly match all five wines to their respective courses will win a bottle of their choice. The list includes a Syrah, Pinot Noir, Red Zinfandel, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon paired with dishes like beef tartare, rabbit and wild mushroom tortellini, and pan-seared scallops. Tickets are $125 plus tax and gratuity, and include valet parking. Proceeds benefit Café Momentum’s mission to empower justice-involved youth through culinary training, education, and mentorship. Dinner begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, November 8
Mirador Modern Afternoon Tea
Restaurant at Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas is hosting a 3-course Afternoon Tea beginning with a glass of bubbly and caramel apple scone; followed by bites such as falafel with date chutney, labneh, and cilantro; a Wagyu sando with spicy mayo and shiso; and a caviar tartlet with crème fraîche, chives, and cured egg yolk. Sweets include opera cake, pumpkin spice truffle, and chai alfajores. The tea — which repeats on November 29 and December 13 — begins at 2 pm. Reservations are required; tickets are $106.80 and can be purchased here.
Sunday, November 9
Meat Fight
The 15th annual barbecue showdown will feature 16 North Texas chefs who’ll compete in categories including best brisket, sausage, chicken, and wild card. Participants include team captains David Pena of Fortunate Son, Eduardo Osorio of Meridien, Danyele McPherson of Leela’s Wine Bar, and Jeramie Robison of Thompson Hotel. They’ll be judged by a panel of barbecue experts, including Jalen Head of Goldee’s BBQ, Chris Magallanes of Panther City BBQ, and Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. General admission tickets are $75 and include barbecue samples and a bar. The event will take place at Dallas Youth Sports from 5-8 pm.