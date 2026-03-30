This week in gluttony
Airport culinary contest tops 5 best food events in Dallas this week
A Farmers Branch smokehouse credited with bringing a fine dining approach to barbecue will mark four years in business this weekend with an all-day party and a big menu special. But before that, there's a Spanish wine dinner, a bourbon dinner, and a tasting event for a good cause - all on the same night, so choose wisely. End the week with a matcha pop-up on Easter Sunday. Speaking of Easter, here's our list of where to make brunch reservations in Dallas for the big day.
Thursday, April 2
Emilio Moro Wine Dinner at MoMo Italian Kitchen
As part of the Lake Highlands restaurant’s on-going 40th anniversary celebration, MoMo Italian Kitchen’s first wine dinner of the year will feature Emilio Moro wines of Spain with guest speaker and Madrid native Juan Lopez. Highlights from the four-course menu include a tomato tapa to start, Basque-style cod, seafood paella with fideo, oxtail stew, and Spanish egg custard. The dinner is $120, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Taste on the Tarmac
Taking place at the Addison Airport, this fundraiser tasting event benefiting Metrocrest Services Sack Summer Hunger program will feature bites from local high school culinary arts students. Guests will get to vote for their favorite during the sip-and-stroll format on the tarmac. The $75 ticket includes unlimited bites, one drink ticket, live entertainment, and complimentary valet. The event will run from 6-8 pm.
Garrison Brothers Bourbon Pairing Dinner at Yardbird
The upscale Southern fried chicken chain will host a four-course pairing dinner with neat pours of Garrison Brothers bourbons. Start with a Texas old fashioned with an amuse bouche of black-eye pea chili before moving to courses of bourbon maple-glazed quail, lemon fish with grilled langoustine, wild board pappardelle with black truffle pearls, and hot banana waffles with candied bacon, peanut butter mousse, and butter pecan panna cotta. Dinner is $125, and begins at 7 pm.
Saturday, April 4
Pitmasters Damian Avila (left) and Tim McLaughlin of Crossbuck BBQ. Crossbuck BBQ & Smokehouse/Facebook
Crossbuck BBQ 4th Anniversary
The Farmers Branch craft barbecue destination founded by pitmasters Tim McLaughlin and Damian Avila (a Tastemaker Awards nominee for Restaurant of the Year) will host an anniversary party to mark four years in business. Take advantage of an anniversary special featuring four different meats for $44. There’ll also be $1 margaritas, live music on the patio (12-2 pm), and giveaways all day.
Sunday, April 5
Keki Matcha Pop-Up at Toyota Music Factory
The popular Sachse spot for matcha and Japanese cheesecake will host an Easter Sunday morning pop-up in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. Keki specializes in light and fluffy cheesecake made with whipped meringue and matcha beverages in more than a dozen varieties. Visit from 9:30 -11:30 am.