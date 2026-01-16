News you can eat
This Dallas restaurant news is hot and fresh for the new year
Our first Dallas restaurant news roundup of 2026 is all about the new - new restaurants, new menus, new dishes, and new deals. Several local places are celebrating big anniversaries this year. Sadly, there are some closures, too.
Here's what's been happening on the Dallas restaurant scene the first two weeks of the year.
Paris Baguette, the booming Korean bakery cafe chain, opened a location in The Colony at 5105 Main St. Bldg. B on January 15. They serve more than a dozen cakes by the slice or the whole cake; pastries including croissants, tarts, Danish, and buns; savory baked goods such as quiche Lorraine; breads, salads, sandwiches; and Lavazza coffee. The Colony is the 12th location in the DFW area joining Allen, Carrollton, Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Lewisville, Mansfield, and Plano.
Jo’Seon Wagyu Omakase, Dallas’ first Korean Wagyu omakase restaurant, opened its doors on December 3. Located at 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. in the Design District, Jo’Seon is led by chef and co-owner Danny Shin, with an unprecedented 12-course (or 18 courses, for those dining in the select, private rooms) Wagyu-themed omakase that fuses Japanese A5 Wagyu, Korean culinary techniques, and American influences of hospitality. Seating is limited, with only one seating for lunch and two seatings for dinner in the main room each day.
Adelmo's Ristorante, Dallas' longtime Italian restaurant, closed its location in Inwood Village on December 31 after a decade in the space. The eponymous restaurant was founded in 1989 by Adelmo Banchetti in the Knox Street district where it prevailed until 2015, when it was displaced by the area's dramatic upheaval. Banchetti relocated to Inwood Village, taking over the former Bijoux space. In a Facebook post, he says he plans to reopen in another location, still to be announced.
Coco Shrimp is coming to Wylie. Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp, the popular fast-casual restaurant that specializes in Hawaiian-style fried shrimp, is opening up shop in Wylie. According to social media posts, the newest location of the fast-growing chain - which started as a food truck in Fort Worth - is coming to 3040 E. FM 544, Suite. 400, Wylie. Opening day is TBD, but soon, they say.
MoMo Italian Kitchen in Lake Highlands is kicking off its 40th anniversary year with a rotating assortment of wine bottles at a discounted price of $40. The featured January wines are the Ciacci Piccolomini Toscana Rosso (Sangiovese and Syrah) and Il Monticello Rupestro Rosatto. They're also introducing a 40th anniversary special featuring a four-course dinner for two for $80, including two salads, two pastas, one antipasto and one dessert; available until February 7.
Shake Shack has brought back its popular Korean-style menu for a limited time. The menu features returning favorites like the K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich ($10.49) and K-Shack BBQ Burger ($10.49), as well as new items including saucy K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites ($6.49 for six pieces) and the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake (Gochujang caramel frozen custard topped with whipped cream and more gochujang caramel, $6.99). The menu is inspired by the team’s culinary trips to Seoul and the vibrant fried chicken scene that influenced the chain’s first South Korea location in 2016, they say.
Malai Kitchen is marking its 15th year in both Uptown Dallas and Southlake with a special Legacy Menu on Saturday, January 31 at both locations. The menu will feature 15 favorite dishes from the restaurant’s early days, priced at $15 each. Here are those 15: Large Thai Coconut Soup, Large Lemongrass Soup, Large Beef Viet Noodle Soup, Large Chk Viet Noodle Soup, Malai Favorite Sampler, Lemongrass Mussels, Chicken Pad Thai, Shrimp Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, Iron Pot Green Chicken Curry, Panang Curry with Beef, Red Curry Icelandic Cod, Chilean Seabass, Vermicelli Salad with Chicken, and Vermicelli Salad with Meatballs.
Maple Leaf Diner has launched a new Weekday Features lunch menu, available Monday through Friday from 7 am-2:30 pm. The menu offers sandwiches such as Turkey Avocado Swiss and Grilled Turkey Melt, fresh salads, and starters. There are also combo options, including a $12.99 Sandwich Trio with a half sandwich, side, and house-made chips, along with lighter choices such as Avocado Toast and Chicken Avocado Salad.
New brunch menu offerings at Cru.Photo courtesy of Cru
CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro introduced new dinner and brunch menus on January 5. They're showcasing Italian-inspired dishes and shareables designed for wine pairing. Developed with Dallas restaurant veteran Mark Brezinski, the menu includes Barolo-braised short rib over butternut squash risotto; Wagyu picanha steak with papas bravas and chimichurri; jumbo scallops atop spinach parmesan risotto; Roman-style pinsa pizzas; and indulgent desserts including chocolate fondue for two. Brunch offers Wagyu steak and eggs, short rib eggs Benedict, brioche French toast, and a smoked salmon board.
Komodo Dallas is shaking up its cocktail program with a collaboration with wellness brand Cymbiotika. The limited-time menu features drinks - both spirited or spirit-free - such as the Immunity Fizz, with Tito’s Vodka, elderberry immune support, and soda ($18); and the Tangerine Silk, a citrus-y mocktail made with Cymbiotika’s tangerine blend, yuzu, and lychee cordial ($16).
Bellagreen American Bistro is serving its Winter “Golden Glow” menu through February, featuring dishes built around anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, ginger, sweet potatoes, kale, and wild rice. Offerings include a turmeric-ginger chicken soup, a butternut wild rice and arugula salad, a roasted veggie quinoa-kale bowl, seared salmon over turmeric cauliflower rice, and seasonal gluten-free desserts like peppermint and German chocolate cheesecake.
Torchy’s Tacos has started its 20th anniversary year with a new "Double Feature" deal: a complete meal for two for $20, featuring six street tacos, classic sides, and drinks. The January lineup also includes the return of the fan-favorite Tokyo Drifter Taco and a new Red Bull Strawberry Limeade mocktail.
Perry’s Steakhouse has launched Mini Martini Trios, including a zero-proof option. The Free-Spirited Mini Martini Trio ($15) features nonalcoholic cocktails such as the Clean Kick made with Seedlip Spice 94. January’s Mini Martini Trio of the Month includes three spirited drinks, including the "Straight" Paloma made with George Strait's Código 1530 Blanco tequila. The steakhouse is also offering off-menu dishes for a limited time, including escargot, turtle gumbo, beef Wellington, roasted wild red snapper, and white chocolate cheesecake.
Crispy Cones, an ice cream shop chain that appeared on Shark Tank, has opened a location in Plano, in a new center at 9613 Coit Rd. #108. It's an innovative concept that places as much attention on the cone as it does the ice cream. To read more about it, head here.
New protein-paced Omega Bowls at Fish City Grill.Photo courtesy of Fish City Grill
Fish City Grill & Half Shells has introduced menu items designed for health-minded diners in January. They include nutrient-packed Omega Bowls with 30+ grams of protein and rich in omega-3s; Seared Scallop Tacos with sweet potato, kale, and chipotle-avocado tartar ($19), Seared Black Cod with coconut orzo ($27); and Chicken Milanese with arugula, marinated tomatoes, and lemon aioli ($19).
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has been acquired by M Crowd Restaurant Group, parent company of Mi Cocina and The Mercury. M Crowd says it will focus on "strengthening Razzoo’s culinary identity, celebrating its handcrafted Cajun dishes, and elevating the guest experience." Early priorities, they say, "include optimizing heritage dishes, such as the Seafood Combo Platter and seasonal Crawfish boil, and refreshing the beverage program to complement the brand’s energetic atmosphere." Seven DFW locations of Razzoo's will remain open.
The PoBoy Shop, which had been open in Preston Center just since July 2025, suddenly closed its doors around the new year, citing rising costs of food and more. Early January saw a slew of sad Dallas closures, in fact. All local outposts of national chains Sprinkles Cupcakes and Salad and Go shuttered, too.
House of Dorchester, a British chocolate maker founded in 1963, is returning to the U.S. and offering select products in Barnes & Noble stores in time for Valentine's Day. Based in Dorchester, England and known for traditional chocolate-making techniques and elegant designs, the brand's Barnes & Noble offerings include Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles — truffles with a Marc de Champagne and strawberry center dusted with delicate icing sugar ($10.99 for four pieces).
Chick-fil-A is treating guests to a breakfast giveaway throughout January. Through January 30, customers can can open the Chick-fil-A App weekly to redeem a new breakfast offer, with the schedule as follows: Jan. 12-16: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit or Spicy Chicken Biscuit; Jan. 19-23: Bacon or Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit; Jan. 26-30: four-piece Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis.
BJ's Brewhouse has teamed up with Butterfinger for a limited-time Butterfinger Pizookie dessert ($8.99). It combines BJ's freshly baked chocolate cookie with vanilla bean ice cream, a smooth, crackable chocolate shell, and generous Butterfinger pieces.
H-E-B is opening the doors to its newest DFW supermarket location, at 11700 US-80 in Forney, on Wednesday, January 28. As is the case with H-E-B stores, they'll open at 6 am with fanfare, including visits from company executives and city officials throughout the day.
Cinemark is celebrating National Popcorn Day on January 18 and 19 by letting moviegoers bring their own container to theaters to fill with popcorn for just $5. BYOB-fillable containers that are allowed include anything from a bucket to a cooler, up to 400 ounces, or even a Lowe’s 5-gallon bucket. Find out more about it here.
Pecan Lodge, the acclaimed BBQ restaurant in Deep Ellum, will be featured on select flights aboard American Airlines. The partnership begins in February for passengers in first class on flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The offering will consist of a barbecue platter with brisket, smoked sausage, mac & cheese, coleslaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.
Keith Lee, the food critic, social media influencer, and recent North Texas transplant, was named TikTok's 2025 Creator of the Year at the inaugural U.S. TikTok Awards. Lee has certainly made an impact on many local restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth over the years, including reviewing buzzy concessions at the State Fair of Texas. His short-form video empire also scored him a featured speaker talk at Austin's South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2025.
---
Teresa Gubbins and Amber Heckler contributed to this report.