Omakase News
New restaurant in Dallas Design District to do Korean twist on omakase
There's a new kind of omakase restaurant coming to Dallas: Called Jo’Seon Wagyu Omakase, it's a Korean Wagyu twist on omakase and it will open in the Design District at 1628 Oak Lawn Ave., in the former Pakpao space.
According to a release, it'll open in fall 2025.
Jo’Seon (“Jo-Sun”), will be a luxury, wagyu-focused omakase concept with 12-course and 18-course menus blending Japanese A5 wagyu with the omakase experience in which the chef picks the menu, with Korean beef techniques and American influences.
The concept is from renowned executive chef & co-owner Danny Shin, a native of Korea who has worked in prestigious restaurants around the county.
Jo’Seon will source its A5 Wagyu from Japan, flying it in six days per week, with the certifications on every cut shown to diners before the meal.
The menu, which will rotate every two months, will highlight six A5 premium cuts in all dining experiences, inspired by Korea’s omakase culture, and pair dishes with popular ingredients including uni, truffle, scallops, rare seafood and more.
“Every element of Jo’Seon, from your arrival to your check presentation, is designed to be an experience unlike any other,” Shin says in a statement. “Jo’Seon is a luxurious, unforgettable dining experience that merges Korean culinary technique with modern hospitality, and we’re eager for Dallasites to step inside a new culinary world this fall.”
The restaurant will also be an immersive dining concept with multiple large projection screens with AI-enhancements, private rooms, butcher shop on display, and the opportunity to book private limo transportation service to/from your meal via the restaurant’s dedicated concierge team — resulting in a complete, sensory-driven experience they promise is like never before.
Partnering with Shin on bringing Jo’Seon to life is Dallas restaurateur Mike Baird and JP Park, general manager and beverage director. Park has a personal library of more than 150 cocktail recipes, and is known for layering obscure or modern ingredients subtly into classic cocktails. Jo’Seon’s cocktail menu will include both refined classics and progressive options using techniques such as smoking, clarification, and tableside delivery.
For those craving an even more intimate and curated experience, Jo’Seon will offer three private dining rooms, offering an elaborate 18-course tasting menu. Each room will feature its own private chef, providing an immersive culinary experience tailored to its guests.