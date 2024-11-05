welcome to texas
Viral food critic Keith Lee has moved from Las Vegas to Dallas
Social media sensation and local restaurant reviewer Keith Lee has packed his bags and made the big move from Las Vegas to Texas.
The famous food critic "let the cat out of the bag" officially in a recent post on the social media platform TikTok, where he posts all of his restaurant reviews. But he'd already previously revealed that he and his wife, Ronnie, became homeowners in a different video posted in mid-October.
"Not only have those food reviews played a pivotal role in changing me and my family's life, over 150 families' lives across the nation in less than a year's time," Lee said in the video. "And on top of that, I just became the first person in an entire generation to own a house."
Though Lee didn't share which Texas city he and his family moved to, posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) tipped it off that he'd moved to Dallas, while at the same time urging fans to give the guy some privacy.
"If you’ve met Keith Lee in Dallas recently don’t be weird and post what area," one X user wrote. "He’s still human & he’s new here. Let’s not ruin it."
Lee is no stranger to Dallas, after having spent a week in Dallas-Fort Worth in February 2024. He visited local restaurants like Brunchaholics, Thunderbird Pies, Halal Fuzionz, and more.
He also made a special visit to Taste Project in Fort Worth to donate $4,000 to support the nonprofit's mission to fight food insecurity.
In June, Lee swing back through Dallas to partner with Microsoft in a project called "The Reheat," to show how the tech company's AI products can help three Black-owned restaurants deal with business surges.
Most recently, Lee returned to Dallas to review the classic and buzzy food offerings at the Texas State Fair, such as a steak kabob, cotton candied bacon, turkey leg tacos, and much more. Maybe the State Fair is what cinched the win over Houston, which he visited in November 2023.