More State Fair Food
State Fair of Texas adds 13 buzzy new food concessions to 2024 lineup
The State Fair of Texas will introduce a lucky 13 new food concessions for the 2024 event: According to a release, the 13 will include six new food vendors and seven new food stands.
Some of these newcomers are familar brand names like Rita's Italian Ice. Others are concepts from State Fair veterans like Nevins Concessions. Some are just plain newbies.
These new food options are in addition to the finalists and winners from the recent Big Tex Awards, the annual concession competition wherein a strip of bacon wrapped in cotton candy won first prize.
There's also a new seating area for 2024: Called the Cavalcade, it's located on Gateway, with a live DJ, a wall showcasing vintage movies, and a neon Big Tex selfie stand. Dishes include candied pork belly bacon bites, funnel cake with brisket or spicy chicken, bacon-wrapped turkey legs, and a cool down sundae. Also: drones and a biergarten.
The 2024 State Fair of Texas begins on Friday, September 27, and runs through Sunday, October 20.
New concessions
Rita's Italian Ice. The chain will debut a new signature menu item: the Cool Combo, layering Italian ice with vanilla frozen custard, available in five flavors: blue raspberry, cotton candy, mango, mango-strawberry, and sugar-free dragon fruit. Located on Grand Avenue.
Korean Corn Dogs. Korean twist on the state fair staple will include the Hot Cheetos Korean Corn Dog, with half hot dog and half mozzarella cheese, battered with wheat and rice flour, coated with panko breadcrumbs, and fried, then coated with spicy mayo and Hot Cheetos crumbs. Located on Coliseum Drive.
Crepes and Co. Crepe stand will serve a new Fried Apple Cinnamon Crepe, filled with Biscoff cookie butter spread and caramelized apple cinnamon, topped with caramelized apples, and served with Biscoff mousse, whipped cream, and a Biscoff cookie. Located in the Tower Building.
So Eggciting Deviled Eggs. Their signature creation is Texas BBQ Rib Deviled Eggs, in which deviled eggs are topped with coleslaw and barbecue rib meat tossed in a beer barbecue sauce. Located in the Tower Building.
Smith Spot BBQ. Signature dish, "The Nephew," is inspired by owner Terrance Smith’s nephew and combines a glazed doughnut topped with brisket, mozzarella cheese, honey, and powdered sugar. Located in the Tower Building.
The Dumpling Experience. Dumplings in three varieties: pork & vegetable, chicken & vegetable, and edamame, grilled and topped with green onion and cilantro, and choice of sauce from ponzu lime, Thai chili, sriracha, barbecue, and reaper barbecue. Located in the Funway.
State Fair of Texas new vendors for 2024 handy map and list.SFOT
New 2024 State Fair of Texas Food Stands
Smashed by Nevins Concessions. Five smashburgers including their signature, The Joe, a two-patty smash burger with American cheese, bacon, fried jalapeño caps, and a fried egg. Located on Gateway.
Waffle Works. Serving Waffle Stix, a waffle on-a-stick dipped in Belgian milk, white, or dark chocolate, then rolled in choice of candy toppings like salted caramel pearls, chocolate chips, M&M's Minis, marshmallows, and candy sprinkles. They also serve chicken & waffles, strawberries with Belgian chocolate, and bacon mac & cheese egg rolls. Located in the Tower Building.
Milton’s Amish Doughnuts. Texas-sized sourdough doughnuts dipped in vanilla glaze. A viewing window shows the doughnut-making process. Located on Grand Avenue.
Dole Soft Serve. Cool and spicy Tajin Twist Sundae comes with choice of pineapple, strawberry, or swirl, topped with chili lime Tajin seasoning and Chamoy Mega sauce. Located on Coliseum Drive.
Kona Ice. Gourmet shaved ice in 10 most popular flavors, from Tiger’s Blood to Monster Mango, solo or in combinations. Located on First Avenue.
Johnz Deli. Signature pastrami sandwich prepared in the traditional New York Deli method with the flair of a Texas smokehouse, served on seedless rye bread with mustard, kosher pickle spear, and side of steak fries. Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza.
Pat’s Pizza & Subs. Featuring Mexican Street Corn Pizza: a charred crust topped with chipotle mayo, corn, chili powder, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Located on Coliseum Drive.