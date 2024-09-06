State Fair News
Drones and biergarten among new surprises at 2024 State Fair of Texas
Look out, drones are coming to The State Fair of Texas. It's one of a slate of new free attractions coming to the 2024 State Fair, which is set to open on September 27. People, that is less than a month away.
State Fair of Texas attendees will be treated to the first-ever drone show at the Fair, and more new attractions as follows.
Stars Over Texas. Limited-time attraction will be a four-night drone show event presented by Ford, taking place from Thursday October 3-Sunday October 6. All four nightly shows will begin immediately after the Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation at approximately 8:25 pm. The drone shows are produced in partnership with Coppell-based Sky Elements, who are on fire right now, as they are competing in America's Got Talent, having reached semi-finalist status. They'll be performing on the show on Wednesday, September 11 at 7 pm. Fans should tune in to watch their performance and participate in the live vote to send them on to the finals.
Steve Goodtime! Get ready to rock with the newest addition to the Fringe Stage, performing gnarly guitar solos with wild stunts: guitar amp rola bola, dangerous thingy juggling, hotdog magic, and fitting into tiny leopard print pants are just a few of the routines.
Dino Time with Professor T. Tex and his dino-wrangler at the lagoon as they bring their favorite dinosaurs through his time machine to meet fairgoers. This show is intended for children under 10 years old and will give them an opportunity to meet small dinosaurs.
State Fair Resident Chef. Step into the culinary spotlight at the Creative Arts Cooking Demonstrations in the kitchen with Cutco, where Pete Nolasco, a new State Fair resident chef performs live demos daily at the State Fair of Texas. Chef Pete first got involved with the State Fair of Texas while completing his culinary apprenticeship in 1991. Over the years he has continued the relationship, returning as competition judge and celebrity chef for a cooking demonstration in 2016. In addition to these exciting roles, he has also participated in ice carving competitions and even assisted with the 2013 Guinness World Record butter sculpture.
State Fair of Texas Lotería! Lotería is a traditional Mexican board game of chance, similar to bingo, but is played with a deck of cards. Every image in the game is inspired by some of the most iconic State Fair and Texas symbols.
Chainsaw Carver. Experience the unique artistry of Chad Kilpatrick as he skillfully carves raw wood into stunning sculptures with his chainsaw and other common power tools. He'll perform his one-of-a-kind demonstration outside the Children's Aquarium on First Avenue.
German Biergarten. Suit up in your best lederhosen or dirndl and visit the Texas Discovery Gardens’ paid attraction, a traditional German biergarten, with communal tables, rustic decor, and a festive atmosphere that transports you to a vibrant Bavarian beer hall. Indulge in authentic German beers and German foods including sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels, tangy German mustards, and soft drinks. State Fair of Texas Season Pass holders and Texas Discovery Gardens members can enjoy this experience free of charge.
The 2024 State Fair of Texas will kick off on Friday, September 27, and run through Sunday, October 20.