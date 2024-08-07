Fried Food News
State Fair of Texas narrows down 10 fried finalists for food awards
The State Fair of Texas has narrowed down the 10 finalists for the 20th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards, their annual contest where concessionaires compete for prizes.
The 10 finalists were culled from a field of 24 semifinalists, who themselves were culled from a field of 65 entries submitted by 40 concessionaires. So much culling.
There are five savory entrants and five sweet. Anyone considering competing next year would do well to note that this year's entries had 14 semifinalists competing for the five Sweet finalists slots, but only 10 semifinalists competing for the five Savory slots — making the odds better for those competing in the Savory category.
Three winners will be chosen at a judging event on Thursday, August 22, in the categories of: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”
SAVORY
Dominican Fritura Dog, Justin Martinez
Dominican queso frito and salami frito coated in seasoned corn dog batter and fried, drizzled with red Dominican secret sauce, topped with crushed garlic plantain chips..
The Drowning Taquitos, Tony & Terry Bednar
Taquitos are stuffed with shredded chicken, served in a cup, and topped with tangy cream sauce, jalapeño, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatillo, pico, and Cotija cheese..
Hippie Chips, Rose & Tom Deschenes
Wavy potato chips covered in choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, topped with green onions, bacon bits, and sriracha sauce.
Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers, Palmer & Amanda Fortune
Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese mixture rolled into a ball, dunked into pancake batter, and fried, drizzled with Sriracha honey and Nashville hot powdered sugar.
Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs, Nick & Vera Bert
Beef burnt ends wrapped with shredded potato, bacon, and green onion mixture and fried, with raspberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
SWEET
Nevins Nutty Bar-laska, Tami Nevins Mayes & Josey Mayes
Chocolate-dipped nutty bar rolled in peanuts, smothered in marshmallow and toasted, topped with two Oreos, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.
Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick, Isaac Rousso
Bacon on a stick dipped in a caramelized cotton candy syrup glaze.
Strawberry Pop-Tarts® Beignettfle, Justin Martinez
Waffle made from beignet and croissant dough, with strawberry filling, vanilla icing, and whipped cream, served on a stick.
Texas Sugar Rush Pickles, Heather Perkins
Three cotton candy-flavored pickle slices coated in Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, and Cap’n Crunch, layered in cotton candy, strawberry syrup, and vanilla ice cream.
Tropical Two-Step Punch, Binh Tran
Punch with citrus, passionfruit, and mango, in alcoholic or AF versions.
The 2024 State Fair runs from September 27-October 20 in Fair Park.