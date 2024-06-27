State Fair News
State Fair of Texas selects 24 over-the-top semifinalists for Big Tex Awards
The fried food fest is back: The 2024 State Fair of Texas has unveiled 24 semifinalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards, their annual contest where concessionaires compete for prizes.
This year, the list of 24 entries includes 10 savory and 14 sweet entries. Dominant themes include pickles, srirarcha, cotton candy, and layered/over-the-top constructions.
The contest kicked off in June with 65 entries represented by 40 concessionaires.
Semi-finalists used to be chosen based on name and description alone, but a release from the State Fair indicates that judges also tasted these dishes and ranked them according to fairgoer appeal, creativity, and taste.
The 10 finalists will be announced In mid-August, followed by a hoo-ha awards ceremony with three winners: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, and Most Creative.
SAVORY
Deep Fried Crispy Vietnamese Crepes
Battered and fried crepe filled with savory meat, shrimp, and veggies, served with dipping sauce. Also known as Deep Fried Banh Xeo (bahnSAY-oh).
Dominican Dog
Dominican queso frito and salami frito coated in seasoned corn dog batter and fried, drizzled with red Dominican secret sauce, topped with crushed garlic plantain chips.
The Drowning Taquitos
Stuffed with shredded chicken, served in a cup, and topped with tangy cream sauce, jalapeño, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatillo, pico, and Cotija cheese.
Fat Bacon Pickle Fries
Slivered dill pickles battered and fried, dusted in a spicy ranch pepper seasoning, and topped with queso, maple caramelized bacon chunks, sour cream, jalapeños, and chives.
Hammy Pimento Meltdown
Grilled pimento cheese sandwich with black forest ham.
Hippie Chips
Wavy potato chips covered in choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing, topped with green onions, bacon bits, and sriracha sauce.
Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers
Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese mixture rolled into a ball, dunked into pancake batter, and fried, drizzled with Sriracha honey and Nashville hot powdered sugar.
Oktoberfest Pizza
Pizza with mustard-infused white cream sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, German sausage, German potatoes, onions, green peppers, and sauerkraut.
Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs
Beef burnt end wrapped with shredded potato, bacon, and green onion mixture and fried, with raspberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
Triple Meat Big Back Snack
Five-layer snack has elote street corn, brisket, smoked gouda mac & cheese, biscuit, pork belly burnt ends, nacho beef brisket sausage link, and crinkle-cut maple waffle-flavored potato slices.
SWEET
Beso De Angel
Fritter taco base with sweet crema, strawberry preserves, whipped cream, cajeta caramel, condensed milk, and slices of strawberry.
Caramel Macchiato Fritters
Creamy coffee cake balls dipped in beignet batter and fried, with whipped cream, caramel, white chocolate drizzle, served with a shot of espresso.
Cookie Butter Nachos
Fried flour tortilla chips dusted with cinnamon sugar, with cookie butter cheesecake filling, cream cheese icing, caramel sauce, and crushed Biscoff cookies.
Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick
Bacon on a stick dipped in a caramelized cotton candy syrup glaze.
Crookies
Croissant is filled and topped with cookie dough, baked, and drizzled with syrup.
Frozen Limoncello
Sweet and tart limoncello in a lemon peel is filled with limoncello sorbet.
It's Bananas…B-A-N-A-N-A-S
Banana shake with banana pudding on top, plus whipped cream, Nilla wafers, chocolate-covered bananas, and caramel drizzle.
Lay's Potato Chip Drink
Potato chips blended with mango and citrus juices, hot honey, jalapeño infused syrup, strawberry drizzle, foam, and Spicy Honey Potato Chips.
Nutty Bar-laska
Chocolate-dipped nutty bar rolled in peanuts, smothered in marshmallow and toasted, topped with two Oreos, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.
Standing on Business
Salted caramel ice cream in a waffle cone bowl topped with a spicy, dark chocolate cookie, fried sweet potato pie, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream, French fries, and a chicken wing.
Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignetffle
Waffle made from beignet and croissant dough, with strawberry filling, vanilla icing, and whipped cream, served on a stick.
Texas Sugar Rush Pickles
Three cotton candy-flavored pickle slices coated in a Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, and Cap’n Crunch, layered in cotton candy, strawberry syrup, and vanilla ice cream.
Tropical Two-Step Punch
Punch with citrus, passionfruit, and mango, in alcoholic or AF versions.
Whole Bundt of Kisses
Deep fried 7UP Bundt cake filled with Belgian chocolate, with crumbled chocolate chip cookies and miniature kisses, a regular Hershey's, whipped cream and edible silver glitter.