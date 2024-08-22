State Fair News
3 flashy foodstuffs win State Fair of Texas Big Tex food awards
Three over-the-top foodstuffs have won the 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards, the food contest that's part of the annual State Fair of Texas, in which concessionaires compete for prizes.
A panel of judges that included chef-restaurateur Nikky Phinyawatana, a two-time nominee for Best Chef in CultureMap Dallas' annual Tastemaker Awards, evaluated the 10 finalists to come up with winners for best savory, best sweet, and most creative.
The 10 finalists were culled from a field of 24 semifinalists, who themselves were culled from a field of 65 entries submitted by 40 concessionaires. This is the 20th year for this annual event.
The 2024 winners are as follows:
Best Taste – Savory: Dominican Fritura Dog, Justin Martinez
Fritura cheese and Dominican salami is dipped in corn dog batter and double deep fried, then split open and topped with garlic plantain chips, Dominican sauce, and cilantro.
"Hopefully, we’re opening another avenue for people at the State Fair to try something they don’t normally try. That’s what the State Fair is about,” Martinez says.
Best Taste – Sweet: Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick, Isaac Rousso
Thick 12-inch piece of bacon with a cotton candy glaze on top. The bacon is spun inside a cotton candy machine and torched to caramelize the center and lock in that sweet flavor.
Most Creative: Texas Sugar Rush Pickles, Heather Perkins
Cotton-candy-flavored pickle slices coated in three cereals — Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, and Cap’n Crunch — then layered in cotton candy, cotton candy sugar crystals, and powdered sugar before being drizzled with strawberry sundae syrup. Served with a vanilla ice cream.
The winners as well as the other finalists will be for sale at the Fair, coming to Fair Park September 27-October 20.