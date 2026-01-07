Sudden shutters
Salad and Go to close all remaining Dallas restaurants and exit Texas
Quick-salad chain Salad and Go is saying goodbye to Dallas-Fort Worth. The healthy drive-thru company is closing its remaining 25 area restaurants and exiting Texas as it shifts its focus to Arizona and Nevada.
CEO Mike Tattersfield first revealed the closures to the Phoenix Business Journal, confirming that the company will close 25 stores in Texas and seven stores in Oklahoma. He told the publication that Salad and Go would also move its headquarters from Coppell to Arizona and close its Dallas commissary kitchen.
"After assessing our business, we made the decision to exit our Texas and Oklahoma markets and refocus on strengthening our core operations in Arizona and Nevada,” said Tattersfield in an emailed statement. “This step positions Salad and Go for long-term success and ensures we are able to keep delivering on our mission of making fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable.”
The shutters come at the heels of the September 2025 closing of 41 Texas locations, including all units in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. At the time, Tattersfield said shrinking its statewide footprint would allow the chain to prioritize its Dallas and Oklahoma business.
Husband-and-wife Tony and Roushan Christofellis founded Salad and Go in 2013 with a mission to make fast food healthier. The tiny drive-thru only stores — some as little as 750 square feet — kept costs down, allowing the brand to sell salads for under $8.
The menu also featured salads, wraps, and soup, served alongside drinks such as lemonade, tea, and cold brew. Tellingly, its latest seasonal offering was the Big AZ Burrito, a not-so-lite wrap with shredded beef, eggs, and triple the amount of pepper Jack cheese.
Salad and Go made its Texas debut in 2021, opening its first location in Plano. The brand quickly expanded, nearly doubling the number of stores over the past two years. By May 2025, they had more than 140 locations. With the closure of the Texas and Oklahoma locations, that number is now down to 70.
Still, the company maintains that Texas and Oklahoma are still key markets.
“We intend to return when the time is right," said Tattersfield in the statement.
The last 25 Dallas-Fort Worth locations that will now close are:
- Addison: 3810 Belt Line Rd
- Arlington: 938 N Cooper St.
- Arlington: 4828 S Cooper St.
- Carrollton: 4213 N Josey Ln.
- Dallas: 5101 Ross Ave.
- Dallas: 10002 Marsh Ln.
- Dallas: 4401 Lemmon Ave.
- Euless: 211 E Euless Blvd.
- Fairview: 351 Stacy Rd.
- Farmers Branch: 13005 Josey Ln.
- Fate: 4950 E. I-30
- Fort Worth: 6900 Blue Mound Rd.
- Fort Worth: 4601 Diaz Ave.
- Frisco: 7310 Preston Rd.
- Grand Prairie: 1045 W Warrior Trail
- Hurst: 2250 Precinct Line Rd.
- McKinney: 4751 S Custer Rd.
- Mesquite: 1950 N Town East Blvd.
- Plano: 1400 Coit Rd.
- Prosper: 1320 N Preston Rd.
- Richardson: 850 E Campbell Rd.
- Rowlett: 3201 Lakeview Pkwy.
- Sachse: 5010 S State Hwy 78
- Watauga: 8448 Denton Hwy.
- Waco: 723 S. 6th St.
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.