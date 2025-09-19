Salad and Go News
Salad and Go reveals the 18 locations closing around Dallas
The Salad and Go chain, known for quick and affordable salads, is closing 18 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. In good news, 25 locations will remain open.
The one-of-a-kind salad chain specializing in low-priced salads in a drive-thru-only format, previously announced its plan to close 41 restaurants. But the chain is still firmly committed to the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma, plus stores in Arizona and Las Vegas.
The closures will leave Salad and Go with more than 100 locations open across Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Las Vegas.
STILL OPEN
Good news first: The following Salad and Go locations are open in Dallas-Fort Worth:
- 1400 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075
- 5101 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
- 850 E Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
- 4601 Diaz Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
- 4213 N Josey Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010
- 7310 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034
- 2250 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst, TX 76054
- 351 Stacy Rd, Fairview, TX 75069
- 13005 Josey Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
- 3201 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett, TX 75088
- 938 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011
- 8448 Denton Hwy, Watauga, TX 76148
- 4828 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76017
- 10002 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX 75229
- 6900 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
- 5010 S State Hwy 78, Sachse, TX 75048
- 1045 W Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- 1320 N Preston Rd, Prosper, TX 75078
- 1950 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150
- 4751 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75070
- 4401 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
- 211 E Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040
- 3810 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001
- 4950 E. I-30, Fate, TX 75189
- 723 S. 6th Street, Waco, TX 76706
LOCATIONS CLOSING
And now the not-so-good news. The following Salad and Go stores are closing in Dallas-Fort Worth:
- 14909 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
- 12556 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76244
- 8900 N Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
- 4620 W University Dr, Prosper, TX 75078
- 9500 Summer Creek Dr, Crowley, TX 76036
- 4509 W Bailey Boswell Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76179
- 3064 N Goliad St, Rockwall, TX 75087
- 355 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- 11150 US 380, Cross Roads, TX 76227
- 830 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028
- 3401 Midway Rd, Plano, TX 75093
- 1102 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067
- 1460 S Ferguson Pkwy, Anna, TX 75409
- 1201 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028
- 430 S FM 548, Forney, TX, 75126
- 3416 TX-114 Fort Worth, TX 76177
- 2120 Rio Grande Blvd, Euless, TX 76039
- 822 W Princeton Dr., Princeton, TX 75047
Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, by husband-and-wife Tony and Roushan Christofellis with an admirable mission to make a healthier version of fast food, including salads for under $8, in tiny stores with footprints as small as 750 square feet.
The menu features salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup, with beverages such as lemonade, tea, and cold brew.
CEO Mike Tattersfield says the closures will allow them to focus on their Dallas and Oklahoma markets. The company also has restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas. Tattersfield, who took on the CEO role in April 2025, is also a minority owner.
Salad and Go made their Texas debut in 2021, opening their first location in Plano. They expanded at a rapid clip, nearly doubling the number of stores over the past two years; by May 2025, they had more than 140 locations. They also opened a central commissary kitchen in Garland in 2024,