Salad Closure
Salad and Go restaurant chain to close 41 locations including Dallas
Cheap salad chain Salad and Go is going, going, gone: The one-of-a-kind salad chain that churned out low-priced salads in a drive-thru-only format, has plans to close 41 restaurants.
According to a release, those closures will include all locations in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. The only survivors will be a handful of stores in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma, plus stores in Arizona and Las Vegas.
The locations have not been been identified, but are expected to take place by September 19.
Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, by husband-and-wife Tony and Roushan Christofellis with an admirable mission to make a healthier version of fast food, including salads for under $8, in tiny stores with footprints as small as 750 square feet. That small size allowed them to operate in central urban locations such as downtown Dallas.
The menu features salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup, with beverages such as lemonade, tea, and cold brew.
CEO Mike Tattersfield says the closures will allow them to focus on their Dallas and Oklahoma markets. The company also has restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas. Tattersfield, who took on the CEO role in April 2025, is also a minority owner.
He called it a "difficult moment."
“Salad and Go is a disruptive brand within QSR, built to challenge the status quo and deliver something better for today’s guests,” Tattersfield said. “We deeply believe in the power and the mission of this brand, and in the positive impact it can have for the communities we serve. To all of our employees, past and present, we are profoundly grateful for your contributions, your belief, and the role you have played in building Salad and Go. While this moment is difficult, we know the change will ultimately give us the foundation we need to grow stronger and make delicious, nutritious food accessible to all.”
Here's a thought: Is there any parallel between brands who describe themselves as "disruptive" and brands that fail?
Salad and Go made their Texas debut in 2021, opening their first location in Plano. They expanded at a rapid clip, nearly doubling the number of stores over the past two years; by May 2025, they had more than 140 locations. They also opened a central commissary kitchen in Garland in 2024, designed to service up to 500 locations. Such optimism.