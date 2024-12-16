This week in gluttony
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
It's a week full of festive pairing events, including wine and cookies, tequila and tamales, and bloody Marys and brunch. Make note of a new weekly omakase night, then hone your holiday cooking skills during a Christmas dinner cooking class by week's end.
Tuesday, December 17
Omakase Nights at Komodo Dallas
The Asian restaurant and bar has launched Omakase Nights, held every Tuesday, featuring three different menus priced at $48, $65, and $95. Highlights include creations like the crudo tasting box, salmon tacos, premium nigiri, toro caviar hand rolls, and lobster crispy rice. The offerings are available from 5-10 pm.
Wine & Mary’s Mountain Cookie Pairing at Lone Star Winery
The McKinney winery will host a pairing event featuring local Mary’s Mountain Cookies paired with festive holiday wines. The $42 price, plus tax and a small fee, includes five tasting pours paired with five different cookies. The tasting will begin at 7 pm. Can’t make it Tuesday? Plan for the Saturday pairing at 11:30 am.
Thursday, December 19
Tequila & Tamales: Masterclass at Little Daisy
The lead mixologists at Little Daisy, the French American bistro at the Thompson Dallas, will guide guests through a tequila tasting experience while the Thompson’s exec-chef team gives a lesson on making tamales from scratch. The $125 price includes tamales to take home. Class begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, December 21
Brunch with Santa at Thompson Dallas
As part of Thompson Dallas’ 12 Days of Christmas festivities, adults are invited to sip wine and champagne while the little ones explore the festive hot chocolate bar during this brunch with Santa. The $60 price ($20 for children) includes a mimosa bar, bloody Mary bar, and michelada bar. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots and bringing an unwrapped toy is encouraged. Brunch will run from 10 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday.
A Holiday Dinner at Central Market Cooking School Plano
Amid all of Central Market Plano’s festive classes this week, which include make-and-take Buche de noel, sugar cookies, chocolate bark and truffles, and gingerbread houses, is this hands-on lesson covering an elegant holiday dinner. Participants will make blue cheese souffles with mixed greens, roasted prime rib of beef with pink and green peppercorn crust and red wine pan sauce, creamy Swiss chard gratin with Parmigiano-Reggiano, butter roasted herbed fingerling potatoes, and chocolate and peppermint tart. Class is $105 and will run from 6:30-9 pm.
Family Friendly Christmas Lights & Treats Tour
Among the many Dallas-area holiday light tours presented by operator Dallas by Chocolate is this event for the whole family. Guests can view holiday lights in sweet style on the private heated motorcoach, taste treats from premier local dessert venues, and relax as the lively tour host showcases some of Dallas' most spectacular holiday displays. The tour - which focuses on Park Cities neighborhoods - will highlight a cool Santa House, a unicorn house, and more surprises in the Park Cities. It embarks at 4:30 pm and tickets are $43-$56; free for children 3 and under.