this week in gluttony
Sake dinner tops 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A seven-course sake pairing dinner takes place this week at a notable sushi destination. Prior pairing dinners will feature South Australian and Napa Valley wines, plus, prepare for not one but four fall festivals by the weekend, as well as a Sunday night costume party where one might scare up some Halloween cocktails.
Wednesday, October 21
Chappellet Wine Dinner at Monarch
Experience Napa Valley’s Chappellet wines during this six-course communal dining experience, where guests overlook downtown Dallas from Monarch's floor 49. The menu will feature Monarch’s signature Italian dishes by chef Jason Rohan. Reservations are $250 and the welcome reception begins at 6 pm.
Henschke Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Sixth-generation winemaker Johann Henschke of Henschke Wines in South Australia will share stories of the estate's renowned vineyards during this four-course pairing dinner. Menu items include duck breast with warm quinoa fall salad, Colorado lamb with creamy polenta and corn relish, Wagyu short ribs with Yukon gold potatoes and coriander arugula salad, and apricot crème brûlée. Dinner is $395 and begins at 6:30 pm.
Thursday, October 22
Omakase and Sake Pairing Dinner at Shinsei
Chef Roman Murphy of Shinsei will collaborate with restaurateur Lynae Fearing, owner of the Fearing Restaurant Group, and East West Sake founder Satoshi Tanaka on this seven-course omakase and sake pairing dinner. Menu highlights include Hawaiian sashimi with kampachi, Maui onions, and banana chips; miso cod with asparagus and mushrooms; soy-glazed beef tataki; and pumpkin bread pudding. Sake pairings are included with each course. The dinner is $165 and begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, October 23
FoodeesFest
This three-day food festival at Firewheel Town Center in Garland will feature a diverse array of more than 40 food and beverage vendors along with craft and artisan vendors. Admission is free. Friday 1-9 pm, Saturday 11 am-9 pm, and Sunday 11 am-7 pm.
Saturday, October 24
Oktoberfest Dallas
The annual festival will welcome thousands to Flag Pole Hill just north of White Rock Lake for German fare and beer, local food vendors including Burger Schmurger, Cane Rosso, and Aw Shucks Oyster Bar, local bands, and family-friendly activities. Wristbands good for entry are $25 in advance ($30 day of), and $12.50 for kids 4-17 ($15 day of). This year’s headlining music act is Pat Green. He’ll take the main stage at 8:30 pm. The event will run from 10 am-10 pm.
McKinney Wine & Music Festival
The 10th annual event will take place at District 121 and features 15 different wine tasting stations. A tasting pass is $45 and includes a souvenir wine glass and 20 tasting tickets. Food is available for purchase and there’ll be live music all afternoon. The event will run from 2-6 pm.
Irving Taco Festival
To be held at Toyota Music Factory, this taco party includes margarita tents, live entertainment, market vendors, photo ops, yard games, and plenty of tacos for purchase. General admission is free, or pay for a $20 VIP ticket and get a commemorative glass, access to a private bar area, and two drinks. The event will run from 4-11 pm.
Sunday, October 25
Ida Claire Halloween Soirée
The annual costume party takes place at the Addison outlet of Ida Claire, which will feature contests, tarot readings, and Halloween cocktails. The lineup includes the gin-based Death Note, the Green Goblin made with vodka and basil, and the bourbon-based Blood Raven Sour. All are $12 each. The party will run from 6-9 pm.