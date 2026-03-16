This week in gluttony
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
St. Patrick’s Day officially arrives on Tuesday, which brings a few ways to celebrate. There’s also a collaborative Syrian-inspired tasting with a hot Dallas pop-up chef this week, and two wine pairing dinners perfect for wine connoisseurs or a date night.
Tuesday, March 17
St. Patrick's Day Crullers at The Salty Donut
For one day only, the popular doughnut shop in Bishop Arts (with a pop-up truck in Klyde Warren Park) celebrates the luck of the Irish by offering its first-ever crullers (unique twisted-shaped doughnuts). Two varieties will be available: Malted Milk & Matcha Cruller (malted milk and matcha glaze, finished with a touch of edible gold leaf) and Irish Coffee Cruller (Irish coffee-inspired treat with a rich chocolate glaze and edible gold leaf.) They'll be available only on March 17 for walk-up orders and pickup or delivery via their app.
St. Patrick’s Day Casino Night at Columbian Country Club
The chic Dallas cocktail lounge will host a St. Patrick’s Day party with casino games, décor in vibrant golds and greens, and special craft cocktails by Teeling Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, and Socorro Tequila. Enjoy whiskey flights for $35 and $17 Lucky Margaritas. The party is free to enter and will run from 8:30-11:30 pm.
Thursday, March 19
Meridian x Bazaar: A One-Night Collaborative Dinner with Chefs Eduardo Osorio and Belal Kattan
Meridian at The Village will host chef Belal Kattan of acclaimed Syrian pop-up, Bazaar, to collaborate with chef Eduardo Osorio for a multicourse tasting menu. The menu includes red snapper tartare, lamb carpaccio, ricotta ravioli with squash blossom, sturgeon with fresh garbanzo beans, and 48-hour braised Rosewood Wagyu short rib. The dinner is $135, and seating times run from 5-9:45 pm.
Friday, March 20
Sommelier Series: Fraîche Edition at Knife Italian Steak
Chef John Tesar’s Italian steakhouse inside The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will host a five-course dinner featuring guest sommelier Michael Kennedy, founder of Fraîche Wine Group. Menu highlights include beef tartare with smoked oyster, fish and chips with halibut, and 90-day dry-aged striploin served with confit duck and miso and black garlic puree. The dinner is $145, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, March 21
Gorji Mediterranean’s 23rd Anniversary Dinner and Wine Celebration
The Addison Mediterranean restaurant will host a three-course wine pairing dinner to celebrate 23 years in business. The Persian-inspired menu includes yellowfin ahi tuna crostini, A5 Japanese Wagyu beef tenderloin with gnocchi pomegranate cream and grilled vegetables, and flourless chocolate cake. Dinner is $229 and begins at 6 pm. Call 972-503-7080 for reservations.